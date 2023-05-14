Hale Centre Theatre to Present FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, and More in 2024 Season

Hale Centre Theatre has announced their 2024 Season of Entertainment at the Mountain America Performing Arts Centre, with two regional premieres, one US premiere and a World premiere flanked by beloved classics. Season Ticket renewals begin about June 10th and the general public may subscribe starting August 1st.

When asked about the season, co-founder and Artistic Director, Sally Dietlein, said, "What is joyful about our 2024 season is the fabulous mix of most requested standards like Fiddler On The Roof, Disney's Beauty and The Beast and The Addams Family spiced with brand-spanking-new family theater gems! We have two regional premieres, a United States premiere and a world premiere! Talk about a ground-breaking season. We have literally searched the world over to bring the best to our wonderful patrons! This will be an exciting season like no other!"

TO BE ANNOUNCED

Jan 10 - Apr 20 Sorenson Legacy Jewel Box

By special invitation YOU are invited...but that's all we can say for now.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Jan 29 - Mar 30 Young Living Centre Stage

Winner of 11 Tony Awards... one of the most beloved Broadway musicals of all time graces HCT's Centre Stage! It's 1905 .... Tevye and Golde lovingly shepherd their 5 daughters through education, romance and marriage in the face of powerful persecution. Jewish tradition and unbreakable faith is their guide. This tender, joyful and heartrending theatrical gem all about family sings with extraordinary music ... Sunrise, Sunset ... If I Were a Rich Man ... Tradition! and sings anew with HALE's world-class staging! By Stein, Bock and Harnick. This will sell out!

MAY WE ALL

Apr 22 - Jun 8 Young Living Centre Stage

A 'Boot Stompin' Regional Premiere... What do you get when you put the music of Dolly, Reba, Johnny Cash, Tim McGRaw, John Denver, Billy Ray Cyrus and Keith Urban into a brand new country musical? The most heart-warming, truck load of fun this side of Heaven! ... Jenna leaves small town Harmony for big town Nashville to make it huge as a country singer. Word is she was making it.... So .... Why did she come home? Now she needs to reconnect with those she left behind and make peace with her past in the small town she loves. Throw in a fabulous Honky Tonk band and some fancy singing and dancing and you have a rip-roaring, hand-clappin' good time! By Johnson, Johnson, Pfeffinger and Usifer. May We All come together!

THE TIME MACHINE

May 5 - Jul 20 Sorenson Legacy Jewel Box

A Riveting World Premiere!... A new, freshly imagined adventure ignites from the pages of H.G. Wells! An unexpected delivery containing a puzzling box of clues leads to The Time Machine itself. Now - the race is on from today's perplexing world into the baffling past then back again in an anxious chase against time. Experience a mystical, scientific wonder that moves through the ages chasing a coveted treasure, dubious friendship and lost love. Can this be real? Does time travel really exist? Buckle up for a journey into the unknown! By Michael D. Fox.

THE NUTTY PROFESSOR

Jul 1 - Aug 17 Young Living Centre Stage

A Regional Premiere! ... A sparkling new musical based on the hilarious movie starring Jerry Lewis! With script by best selling author, playwright and Tony Award winning composer, Rupert Holmes and music by Tony and Oscar winning composer, Marvin Hamlisch, this fabulous story sings with great music, brisk comedy, splashy dancing and sweet romance! The early sixties seemed an uncomplicated time to be in college unless you are an awkward and weirdly brilliant Professor Kelp in love with a practically perfect teacher. Can she love a bumbling misfit? Can he fit into her world? Hale Centre Theatre - by special arrangement - has been hand picked to bring this spectacular new musical to life! Let its magic rock your world!

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Aug 10 - Nov 16 Sorenson Legacy Jewel Box

By Popular Demand!.... It's baaaack! Bring on the torture! Bring on the screams! Bring on the dead folks and nightmarish dreams! Ripped from the whacky TV series ... all your favorite characters sing and dance in ghoulish delight! The music sends spooky tingles down your spine. The story sparks hilarious giggles. But don't be startled... there is a surprising sprinkle of family loyalty and love. By Lippa, Brickman and Elice. Book before Wednesday makes a wreck of your fall plans! Da da da dum Snap Snap!

THE MAGICIAN'S ELEPHANT

Sep 16 - Oct 26 Young Living Centre Stage

A United States Premiere! ... a glorious new musical commissioned by London's Royal Shakespeare Company. Crafted from the award winning novelette by Kate DiCamillo, this musical weaves a splendid tale of lonely Peter who was adopted as a child by an old, regimented WWI soldier. Peter has been told his sister is dead. Is she? Only the Elephant knows for sure. An Elephant! But the sad town of Baltese has never seen an Elephant! Filled with magic, hope, determination, bravery, love and family The Magician's Elephant will have your heart. The story will sweep you away! The music will enthrall. By Nancy Harris and Marc Teitler. It is HCT's honor to premiere this rare, theatrical treasure!

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Nov 18 - Jan 25, 2025 Young Living Centre Stage

Be Our Guest!... Disney's International sensation splendidly appears on HCT's extraordinary stage! Be a breath away as Belle, Gaston, the Beast and their friends sing Menken, Ashman and Rice's award winning book and score. Be swept away in glorious costumes, sets and lighting as only HALE can conjure! Be transported into an enchanted fairy-tale world. Be our guest as Utah's finest artisans serve up a most delectable story, song and dance. Journey into the spectacular world of astonishing family theatre! Bonjour!

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Nov 29 - Dec 28 Sorenson Legacy Jewel Box

HCT's 40th Retelling of Dickens' Famous Tale! ... Powerful and inspiring! Scrooge's timeless journey reminds once again that loving our fellow men leads to joy and redemption. Add glorious music, dancing, costumes, sets and lighting and this is a never-to-be-forgotten Christmas card of hope and happiness! Adapted by Wilkins and Bradford. 'May it haunt your houses pleasantly!' Book early! This classic always sells out!