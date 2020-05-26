Shutdown Streaming
Hale Center Theater Orem To Stream SONGS OF HOPE With Hale@Home

"Hale Center Theater Orem will stream "Songs of Hope" with Hale@Home, featuring Six Time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald, and more than a dozen other Broadway stars, and local favorites!

In chaotic and difficult times, it's important to look for the light and the good around us. Join an evening with talented artists from our local community and afar as they share wonderful songs of hope in this uplifting showcase, perfect for the whole family!

Featuring streamed performances from: Monica Moore Smith; Nikki Bohne Lloyd; Rex Kocherhans; Jenny Latimer & Hailey Jones Smith; Clotile Bonner Farkas; Shayla Beck; Chase Ramsey; DeLaney Westfall & Charlie Franklin; Bri Ray; Brian Russel Carey & Joey Contreras; Lisa Giacolleto & Cole McClure; Megan Masako Haley & Mark Holmes; Ben Hale; Shaun Johnson & Chad Truman; Audra McDonald & Will Swenson"

Ticket for all of our Hale@Home streaming events are available at: https://tickets.haletheater.org/events


