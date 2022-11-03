Good Company Theatre Opens First Staged Production Of TO SAINTS AND STARS

Good Company Theatre will continue its 10th Anniversary Season with developmental production of the play To Saints and Stars by Jordan Ramirez Puckett.

Best friends Sofía and Zoe speak to each other every day. They have since childhood, when the planet was cooler and the possibilities of their futures seemed endless as they stargazed together. Now, Zoe has a master's degree in Theology and serves as the dutiful wife of her husband, a priest. Sofía is a NASA astronaut with ambitions to travel to other planets and save humanity. When Zoe reveals her pregnancy and Sofía becomes scheduled to be on the first manned mission to Mars their faith and friendship is put to the test.

"To Saints and Stars is a beautiful exploration of the lives of two women who put their faith into the opposing ideas of religion and science," says Good Company Theatre Founder and Co-Director Alicia Washington. "We're excited that playwright Jordan Ramirez Puckett trusted us to produce the first staged production of her play."

"The story is a really active wrestling of differing points of view when you're on the edge of crisis," explains show director Alexandra Harbold. "The play really talks about faith and what we're doing to make the world better or to deal with the problem. But what really drew me to it are the relationships."

Jordan Ramirez Puckett is a Chicana screenwriter and playwright. Her works have been produced and/or developed by Goodman Theatre (Chicago, IL), Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, Playwrights Center of San Francisco, Playwrights Foundation (San Francisco, CA), and Playwrights Realm (New York, NY), among others. Jordan holds a B.Sc. in Theatre and Psychology from Northwestern University and an M.F.A. in Playwriting from Ohio University. She most recently was named a finalist for the 2022 Yale Drama Series Prize and began attending the Lila Acheson Wallace Playwrights Program at Juilliard in Fall 2022.

To Saints and Stars features performances by Alvaro Cortez (Fremont Junior High is NOT Doing Oklahoma, Bellwether), Chelsea Jurkiewicz (A Christmas Carol, Peter Pan), Alex Smith (As You Like It, All The Way), and Kassandra Torres (Jekyll and Hyde, The Werewolf).

Director Alexandra Harbold is Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director of Flying Bobcat Theatrical Laboratory and an Assistant Professor with the University of Utah Department of Theatre. Recent projects include The Wreck of the Queen Thomasina, the PTC Play-by-Play reading of macbitches, and The Night Witches.

This developmental production runs November 3-20, Fridays and Saturdays at 8PM and Sundays at 4PM. There is moderate adult language and content. Discretion is advised for theatregoers under age 13. Tickets are $25 online at goodcotheatre.com or at the box office before each show. Patrons are required to wear protective face masks while at Good Company Theatre, including throughout performances and in all common areas. The show runs 90 minutes with a 10 minute intermission.

Produced with the generous support of Weber County RAMP, Utah Division of Arts and Museums, the National Endowment for the Arts, The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation, the Alan and Jeanne Hall Foundation, and Ogden City Arts.