Get Your Tickets Now for Pioneer Theatre Company's 23/24 Season

Pioneer Theatre Companyhas officially made single tickets available for its 2023-2024 Season. Tickets for the seven highly anticipated productions were previously available only as part of season ticket packages.

The remainder of 2023 features the intriguing Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, the glam rock spectacular The Rocky Horror Show, and the heartwarming and nostalgic Christmas in Connecticut. 2024 kicks off with Native Gardens, which explores the humor and tensions that bloom among neighbors; Bonnie & Clyde, which delves into the lives of one of history's most infamous couples; The Lehman Trilogy, which offers a gripping saga of ambition and downfall; and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, which whisks audiences back in time to experience a passionate slice of history with a 21st century sensibility. The dates for the full season lineup are as follows:

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express

September 22—October 7, 2023

The Rocky Horror Show

October 20—31, 2023

Christmas in Connecticut

December 1—16, 2023

Native Gardens

January 12—27, 2024

Bonnie & Clyde

February 23—March 9, 2024

The Lehman Trilogy

March 29—April 13, 2024

﻿Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

May 10—25, 2024

Single tickets for the four musicals of the season—The Rocky Horror Show, Christmas in Connecticut, Bonnie & Clyde, and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812—range from $55-79, depending on seating location.

Single tickets for the three plays—Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, Native Gardens, and The Lehman Trilogy—range from $42-53.

No additional service fees are charged for any ticket beyond the price advertised; however, a price increase of $5 per ticket is added to all tickets purchased on the day of the show. Season ticket packages, which feature heavily discounted tickets (among other benefits), are also currently available.

Seating for The Lehman Trilogy, which will serve as the inaugural production in the new 380-seat Meldrum Theatre at the Einar Nielsen Fieldhouse, will be extremely limited, so audience members are encouraged to purchase tickets early. More information about PTC’s season productions can be found here.



AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS: CAST & CREATIVE



The journey of PTC’s 2023-2024 Season begins with Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express from September 22—October 7, 2023. Featured in the cast are PTC alum Bonnie Black (Lend Me a Tenor, A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Princess Dragomiroff, Amy Bodnar (Mamma Mia!, Outside Mullingar) as Greta Ohlsson, Andrea Morales (Scapin) as Mary Debenham, Robert Scott Smith (Mary Stuart, The Crucible) as Colonel Arbuthnot/Samuel Ratchett, and Anne Tolpegin (Sweeney Todd, The Prom) as Helen Hubbard.

Making their respective PTC debuts are Gisela Chípe (Broadway’s POTUS) as Countess Andrenyi, Edward Juvier (Broadway’s Les Misérables) as Monsieur Bouc, Matthew McGloin (The Hello Girls Off-Broadway) as Hector MacQueen, Alec Ruiz (Tootsie the Musical First National Tour) as Michel the Conductor/Head Waiter, and John Tufts (fourteen seasons at Oregon Shakespeare Festival) as Hercule Poirot.

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express will be directed by Melissa Rain Anderson. While making her PTC debut, Anderson returns to Utah after directing Big River, Macbeth, and The Cocoanuts at Utah Shakespeare Festival. Joining Anderson on the creative team are Scenic Designer Jason Simms (Sweat, The Lion in Winter), Resident Costume Designer Phillip R. Lowe (What the Constitution Means to Me, The Lion in Winter), Lighting Designer Jaymi Lee Smith (Utah Shakespeare Festival’s Othello), Sound Designer Elton Bradman (A Distinct Society), Hair and Makeup Supervisor Tami Lee Thompson (The Lion King National Tour), Dialect Coach Adrianne Moore (Charles III, Dracula), and Production Stage Manager James O. Hansen (Tuacahn’s Joseph…Dreamcoat with David Archuleta).

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express runs from September 22 through October 7 at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre. Tickets are available at PioneerTheatre.org or by calling PTC’s Box Office at 801-581-6961.