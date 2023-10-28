Broadway Star Derek Klena to Perform a Veterans Day Concert with the BYU Wind Symphony

The patriotic performance will take place on Friday, November 10.

By: Oct. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 3 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Broadway Star Derek Klena to Perform a Veterans Day Concert with the BYU Wind Symphony

Brigham Young University’s brand new Music Building Concert Hall will be the home of For Heroes Proved: Veterans Day Celebration featuring Tony Award nominee Derek Klena and the BYU Wind Symphony on Friday, November 10.

Derek Klena is an appropriate choice for this patriotic performance honoring veterans – he starred as a U.S. Marine who had recently returned from the Vietnam War in the Off Broadway musical DOGFIGHT, written by composers Pasek and Paul (THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, DEAR EVAN HANSEN).

Klena is perhaps best known for originated the leading role of Dmitry in the Broadway production of ANASTASIA and also had featured roles in the original productions of JAGGED LITTLE PILL and THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY on Broadway and the CARRIE revival Off Broadway.  He can be heard on all five cast recordings. 

In addition, he played Fiyero in the 10th anniversary company of WICKED with his DOGFIGHT co-star Lindsay Mendez and recently replaced Aaron Tveit for a lengthy stint as Christian in MOULIN ROUGE! on Broadway, winning the Broadway.com Audience Choice award for Favorite Replacement.

The BYU Wind Symphony, directed by Shawn Smith, is composed of students playing woodwind, brass and percussion instruments. The group is BYU’s premier wind band and has toured to over 25 countries. 

“This will be a very special concert,” said Lyndsay Keith, producer/presenter of BYU’s BRAVO! Professional Performing Arts Series. “Derek Klena is an incredible singer and we’re thrilled to have him as our guest vocalist. We are also grateful for the participation of Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson, who will be our featured speaker. Veterans and their immediate families are invited to attend free of charge!”

Tickets ranging from $12 to $44 are still available for the performance, which will be held at 7:30 p.m. To purchase, call the box office at 801-422-2981 or visit arts.byu.edu

BYU’s BRAVO! series has previously hosted artists such as Santino and Jessica Fontana (last month), Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga, Sutton Foster, Patti LuPone, Jeremy Jordan, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kelli O’Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Laura Benanti, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Mandy Patinkin, as well as composers Alan Menken, Frank Wildhorn, and Jason Robert Brown.

Photo Credit: Derek Klena




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Salt Lake City

1
See Night Ranger, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band & More at Tuacahn This Fall Photo
See Night Ranger, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band & More at Tuacahn This Fall

Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of live music as Tuacahn's Fall Concert Series brings a mix of new sounds and nostalgic performances to the red rock stage. Don't miss this opportunity to experience a lineup of cultural, country, and festive acts in the stunning backdrop of Tuacahn. Get ready for an unforgettable concert experience that will leave you wanting more.

2
Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Does the Time Warp at Pioneer Theatre Company Photo
Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Does the Time Warp at Pioneer Theatre Company

Pioneer Theatre Company’s production of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW does the Time Warp in a winking, interactive display of decadence.

3
Review: JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH at Hale Center Theater Orem is Fanciful Photo
Review: JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH at Hale Center Theater Orem is Fanciful

The Hale Academy Theater for Young Audiences production of JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH at Hale Center Theater Orem is juicy fun for parents and kids to enjoy together. Fans of Roald Dahl and Pasek and Paul will find much to enjoy in this fanciful production.

4
Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center Presents VENTURE An Evening Of Commissions Photo
Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center Presents VENTURE An Evening Of Commissions

Experience the world-premiere commissions of VENTURE, presented by Repertory Dance Theatre. Join us for an inspiring evening of dance on November 16-18.

From This Author - Tyler Hinton

Tyler Hinton has been a contributing editor at BroadwayWorld since January 2012. He has a BA from Brigham Young University (BYU) in Communications with an emphasis in Public Relations and a minor in T... Tyler Hinton">(read more about this author)

Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Does the Time Warp at Pioneer Theatre CompanyReview: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Does the Time Warp at Pioneer Theatre Company
Review: JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH at Hale Center Theater Orem is FancifulReview: JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH at Hale Center Theater Orem is Fanciful
Review: SLEEPY HOLLOW THE MUSICAL at West Valley Arts is SpiritedReview: SLEEPY HOLLOW THE MUSICAL at West Valley Arts is Spirited
Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Pioneer Theatre Company Whisks Away the AudienceReview: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Pioneer Theatre Company Whisks Away the Audience

Videos

In Rehearsal with ROCKY HORROR at the Pioneer Theatre Company Video
In Rehearsal with ROCKY HORROR at the Pioneer Theatre Company
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
View all Videos

Salt Lake City SHOWS
Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella in Salt Lake City Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella
Mountain Crest Theatre (11/09-11/13)
Sleepy Hollow: The Musical in Salt Lake City Sleepy Hollow: The Musical
West Valley Performing Arts Center (10/05-10/30)
It’s a Wondrous Life in Salt Lake City It’s a Wondrous Life
Off Broadway Theater (11/03-11/25)
Irving Berlin's White Christmas in Salt Lake City Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (11/24-12/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You