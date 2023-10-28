Broadway Star Derek Klena to Perform a Veterans Day Concert with the BYU Wind Symphony

Brigham Young University’s brand new Music Building Concert Hall will be the home of For Heroes Proved: Veterans Day Celebration featuring Tony Award nominee Derek Klena and the BYU Wind Symphony on Friday, November 10.

Derek Klena is an appropriate choice for this patriotic performance honoring veterans – he starred as a U.S. Marine who had recently returned from the Vietnam War in the Off Broadway musical DOGFIGHT, written by composers Pasek and Paul (THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, DEAR EVAN HANSEN).

Klena is perhaps best known for originated the leading role of Dmitry in the Broadway production of ANASTASIA and also had featured roles in the original productions of JAGGED LITTLE PILL and THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY on Broadway and the CARRIE revival Off Broadway. He can be heard on all five cast recordings.

In addition, he played Fiyero in the 10th anniversary company of WICKED with his DOGFIGHT co-star Lindsay Mendez and recently replaced Aaron Tveit for a lengthy stint as Christian in MOULIN ROUGE! on Broadway, winning the Broadway.com Audience Choice award for Favorite Replacement.

The BYU Wind Symphony, directed by Shawn Smith, is composed of students playing woodwind, brass and percussion instruments. The group is BYU’s premier wind band and has toured to over 25 countries.

“This will be a very special concert,” said Lyndsay Keith, producer/presenter of BYU’s BRAVO! Professional Performing Arts Series. “Derek Klena is an incredible singer and we’re thrilled to have him as our guest vocalist. We are also grateful for the participation of Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson, who will be our featured speaker. Veterans and their immediate families are invited to attend free of charge!”

Tickets ranging from $12 to $44 are still available for the performance, which will be held at 7:30 p.m. To purchase, call the box office at 801-422-2981 or visit arts.byu.edu.

BYU’s BRAVO! series has previously hosted artists such as Santino and Jessica Fontana (last month), Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga, Sutton Foster, Patti LuPone, Jeremy Jordan, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kelli O’Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Laura Benanti, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Mandy Patinkin, as well as composers Alan Menken, Frank Wildhorn, and Jason Robert Brown.

Photo Credit: Derek Klena