An Other Theater Company Announces 2019/2020 Season

An Other Theater Company, known for producing work outside of the regular faire in Utah County, has announced their third season, keeping with their mandate to produce work by and about women and the LGBTQ+ community.

Along with world-premiere Safe by local playwright Chelsea Hickman, about a pair of women BYU students coming to terms with their feelings for one another, the company is also producing other LGBTQ+ work such as Larry Kramer's enduring The Normal Heart as well as the regional premiere of The Moors by Jen Silverman.

"It's so exciting to be able to produce new LGBTQ+ work," says co-artistic director Kacey Spadafora. "After taking on such juggernauts as Angels in America and Hedwig and the Angry Inch in the past, it's a new thrill to be able to produce work that is both so immediately relevant to our specific area in Safe as well as bring such a landmark script like The Normal Heart to Utah Valley."

In addition to bringing LGBTQ+ work to Utah County, the company is bringing newer additions to the theatrical canon that get overlooked in the area in David Lindsay-Abaire's Good People, and John Patrick Shanley's Pulitzer Prize-winning Doubt. Also featured is under-produced work written by women such as Susan Glaspell's Trifles and Caryl Churchill's A Number.

Rounding out the season is David Sedaris's The SantaLand Diaries for those who want a little something different for Christmas.

The company's third season kicks off in September. Season tickets are available now through their website.

An Other Theater Company seeks to provide a voice to many who are overlooked in the mainstream local theatre scene, including stipulations in its season selection process to highlight works by and about women and the LGBT community.





