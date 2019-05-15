A CHORUS LINE Comes to The Ziegfeld Theater

The Ziegfeld Theater brings the background to the foreground in the classic Broadway musical, A Chorus Line.

ONE SINGULAR SENSATION. Celebrate the unsung heroes of American Musical Theatre: the chorus dancers. Share in the stories, hopes, dreams, successes and failures of sixteen dancers as they endure a grueling audition process, lives on the line. Full of hit music and, of course, stellar dancing, A Chorus Line tugs at the heart and shows what it actually takes to make it to the top.

A Chorus Line is the winner of a stunning 9 Tony Awards and has captivated audiences for decades with its real, raw emotion and honesty, as well as it's remarkable score including "What I Did For Love," "One," "The Music and the Mirror," "I Can Do That" and "I Hope I Get It."

A Chorus Line is directed by Amber Hansen and choreographed by McKenna Ward with music direction by Heidi Potter Hunt.

The Ziegfeld Theater continues its seventh season with a classic Broadway musical. Under the executive leadership of Caleb Parry and artistic direction of Eb Madson, the theater pursues a mission of "Professional Standard, Community Spirit" as it strives to bring quality entertainment to diverse audiences in Northern Utah.

The opening gala and performance is Friday, June 14. The gala begins at 6:45 p.m. $5 Student Night is Saturday, June 15. Performances are 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. There is one Saturday matinee June 22 at 2:00 p.m.

When: June 14-29, 2019

OPENING NIGHT / GALA / PRESS EVENT: Friday, June 14, 6:30pm

$5 STUDENT NIGHT: Saturday, June 15, 7:30pm - use code: STUDENT

Run Time: approximately 120 minutes

Content Advisory: Some mature content. Parental discretion is advised.

Box Office: 855-ZIG-ARTS or www.theziegfeldtheater.com.

Tickets: $17 for children, students and seniors; $19 for adults if purchased online. Tickets no longer available online one hour prior to the performance.





