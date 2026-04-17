Carson Sloan Returns as Sherlock Holmes in Placer Rep's New Adaptation

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Fresh from his portrayal of the titular role in Placer Repertory Theater's 1960s beat-generation Hamlet, Carson Sloan will reprise his 2025 Sherlock Holmes portrayal for a new Placer Repertory Theater play, Sherlock Holmes: The Strange Case of Miss Faulkner, based upon the 1899 play Sherlock Holmes: A Play by William Gillette & Conan Doyle. The opening run performs through April 25 in Rocklin, Lincoln, Roseville and Auburn, then is available for booking.

Carson is a graduate of Jessup University with a major in Biology, but an engagement in and passion for their performing arts. At Jessup, he was featured in many roles such as Percy Blakeney in The Scarlet Pimpernel, and Harold Hill in The Music Man. Carson currently sings and dances with the Pops Chorale and Orchestra, and previously, he performed for much of his youth with Rocklin Community Theater, playing such roles as Riff in West Side Story and Officer Lockstock in Urinetown. Carson first worked with Placer Repertory Theater in Season 2024-2025 playing Fabien Dei Franchi in The Corsican Brothers, followed by the titular role in Sherlock Holmes: The Sign of The Four. For 2025-2026, his roles include the characters Dracula, Hamlet and Sherlock Holmes.

In Placer Rep's Sherlock Holmes: The Strange Case of Miss Faulkner, Carson Sloan plays the obsessed Master detective Sherlock Holmes, as he battles the corrupt Moriarty for the soul of London. His faithful companion Dr. Watson by his side, played by Rick Grantham, Holmes takes on a case of blackmail and intrigue involving the beautiful and determined Alice Faulkner, played by Katie Elson, as he matches wits with the conniving Mrs. Madge Larrabee, played by Jessica Martinelli. Holmes must outwit his greatest enemies in a high-stakes showdown that keeps you on the edge of your seat in this thrilling drama punctuated with comedic flare.

Sherlock Holmes: The Strange Case of Miss Faulkner is the final production of the 2025-2026 main season with its theme of “Corruption & Obsession.”

Biographies

CARSON SLOAN – Sherlock Holmes. Carson is a graduate of Jessup University with a major in Biology, but an engagement in and passion for their performing arts. At Jessup, he was featured in many roles such as Percy Blakeney in The Scarlet Pimpernel, and Harold Hill in The Music Man. Carson currently sings and dances with the Pops Chorale and Orchestra, and previously, he performed for much of his youth with Rocklin Community Theater, playing such roles as Riff in West Side Story and Officer Lockstock in Urinetown. Carson first worked with Placer Repertory Theater playing Fabien Dei Franchi in The Corsican Brothers, followed by the titular role in Sherlock Holmes: The Sign of The Four. For 2025-2026, his roles include the characters Dracula, Hamlet, and Sherlock Holmes.

Teresa Stirling Forsyth – Producing Artistic Director, Playwright / Director, Designer, Swing Actor. With an MFA in Dramatic Arts and an MS in Business Management & Leadership, this former Silicon Valley high-tech VP and critically acclaimed professional director/playwright also plays the role of Producing Artistic Director for Placer Repertory Theater. Previously, the artistic director for two San Francisco-based touring theater companies, university educator, and founder/board president of an economic & workforce development nonprofit organization, her performing arts background includes international tours as an actor/singer/dancer, and director/playwright for national and international touring productions with renowned professional performing artists. Projects on which Forsyth worked performed at venues such as the Kennedy Center, the Smithsonian, Mark Taper Forum, Dallas Theatre Center, San Diego Repertory Theater and renowned international venues, and received Dramalogue Awards, Critics Circle Awards, Indy Award: Best Spoken Word Album, Broadway World Awards, the Gloria Burt Fellowship, as well as numerous grants from the NEA, NEH, CAC and corporations. She is a member of the professional organizations: The Dramatists Guild of America (DGA), Stage Directors & Choreographers Society (SDC) and the Association for Theatre in Higher Education (ATHE).

RICK GRANTHAM – Dr. Watson / Moriarty. Rick grew up in Tucson, AZ, and now lives and teaches high school in Roseville, CA. He holds a bachelor's and a master's degree in religion & theology. Rick has been pursuing his passion for drama in just the last few years, appearing in several local productions including: Theseus and Oberon (split cast) in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Bo Decker in Bus Stop, Alan Raliegh in God of Carnage, and Maurice in Beauty and the Beast (nominated for Broadway-Sacramento best supporting performer in a musical). He performed the role of Richard Hanay in The 39 Steps for Placer Community Theater and shared the title role in Placer Repertory Theater's Spring 2025 show Sherlock Holmes: The Sign of the Four.

JESSICA MARTINELLI – Mrs. Madge Larrabee. With a BA in Theater Arts from UC Santa Cruz, she performed with Shakespeare Santa Cruz and Shakespeare To Go, including the role of Hortensio in Taming of the Shrew. Her local credits include leading roles with Davis Musical Theater (Sally Bowles in Cabaret and Rapunzel in Into the Woods), and several years with Suspects! Murder Mystery Dinner Theater. Her first performance with Placer Rep was the Storytellers Theater ensemble performance of Gingerbread Boy. She currently is the lead actor / onsite liaison for Placer Rep School Tours and Family Theater. She was also a swing actor for Placer Rep's 2026 HAMLET in February and Susan in Barren Landscape at Placer Rep's March 2026 New Works Showcase.

KATIE ELSON – Actor. Katie has previously been on the University of the Pacific stage as “Meg” in Brigadoon, “Lucy Locket” in The Beggar's Opera, and Dido and Aeneas as Summer. She performed with the Stockton Symphony as “Juliet” in Romeo and Juliet. She was also a featured soloist in the Opera Follies. She has appeared on the Stockton Civic Theater stage as “Mrs. Segstrom” in A Little Night Music, and most recently as “Evelyn Nesbit” in Ragtime. She earned her Bachelor of Music from the UOP Conservatory of Music and her Actor Certification from the Great Lakes Michael Chekhov Consortium. She is now part of the Visual & Performing Arts Team at Visions in Education. For Placer Rep's 2025-2026 main season, Katie plays Ophelia & Gertrude in Hamlet, the villain Mrs. Madge Larrabee in Sherlock Holmes and is swing for Van Helsing & Mina in Dracula.

JOHN CABLAO – Swing Actor. John was last seen with Placer Repertory Theater as Jonathan Harker in Dracula: a melodrama. Previously, he played Lenny in Placer Rep's New Works Showcase presentation of “Pretty Good Wife,” by Scott Charles. He recently played the role of The Boatswain in Trailblazer Student Production's The Tempest. He's had the pleasure of working with the companies Teatro Espejo and Interactive Entertainment in the past. He's a trained actor, classical vocalist, and has a showcase of previous works on his YouTube channel johncablaomixtape.