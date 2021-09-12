Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE QUEEN OF SPADES Comes to Bolshoi Beginning Tomorrow

Performances run September 13-15, 2021.

Sep. 12, 2021  
The Queen of Spades comes to Bolshoi this week. The opera features a libretto by Modest Tchaikovsky after the novel of the same name by Alexander Pushkin.

For seventeen years of the new century (the eighteenth year has just begun), there is the third time the Bolshoi is going to show a new stage version of The Queen of Spades, what makes this opera an absolute repertoire leader. Find the clue to this story, explain the secret meaning of mystical events - these goals have long been pursued by directors not only in drama and cinema, but also in opera. For sure, they're bowing before Tchaikovsky, but never diminishing Pushkin (however, his novella is known to be dramatically different from the libretto). That is a carte blanche for a stage director. So the Bolshoi Theatre trusted an acclaimed drama theater director Rimas Tuminas to stage the third* version of The Queen of Spades.

Music Director: Tugan Sokhiev
Stage Director: Rimas Tuminas
Director, Choreographer: Anželika Cholina
Set Designer: Adomas Jacovskis
Costume Designer: Maria Danilova
Lighting Designer: Damir Ismagilov
Chief Chorus Master: Valery Borisov

Learn more at https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/performances/2997/.


From This Author Stephi Wild