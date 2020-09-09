Nonfiction.film Adds THE SEAGULL and More to Streaming Platform

Nonfiction.film will also offer two titles from Moscow's teatr.doc as well as a 10 part documentary on famed director Pyotr Fomenko.

Nonfiction.film, a Russian based VOD and SVOD platform featuring over 500 documentary and international art-house films, has teamed with Stage Russia, an American based producer of Russian Theater in HD content, to offer three of their most renowned stage productions to a worldwide audience.

The performances, Yury Butusov's dazzling take on Anton Chekhov's The Seagull, Timofey Kuliabin's award-winning sign language Three Sisters as well as his mesmerizing Eugene Onegin, join works by the likes of Fellini, Bergman, Woody Allen and Thomas Vinterberg on the eclectic platform.

"Besides documentaries and art films, we're very pleased to now offer our viewers access to theater performances and iconic productions by modern Russian theater directors, Timofei Kulyabin, who directed the controversial opera "Tannhäuser" at the Novosibirsk Opera and Ballet Theater, and Yuri Butusov, whose "Seagull" received a Golden Mask Award." said Nonfiction.film film programmer, Masha Gotlib.

In addition to the Stage Russia filmed productions, Nonfiction.film also offers two titles from Moscow's teatr.doc as well as a 10 part documentary on famed director Pyotr Fomenko.

"This collaboration with Nonfiction.film allows us to expand our reach to a larger audience beyond theatre lovers and to parts of the world, particularly Russia and neighboring countries, where our content is not readily available," said Eddie Aronoff, managing director of Stage Russia. "We hope to add more of our catalogue over time. It's a great opportunity for us and our partner theaters."

All Stage Russia productions are presented in their original Russian with English subtitles. A monthly subscription on the Nonfiction.film platform, currently housing over 500 films, starts at around $5.00 per month. For more information, visit www.stagerussia.com/streamingor www.nonfiction.film..

