The Emelin Theatre FILM CLUB Series Begins February 1

The Emelin Theatre continues its eminent FILM CLUB series beginning Feb 1 with a slate of five critically acclaimed, pre-release films.

One of the Emelin's signature programs, Film Club provides members with an early look at some of the most distinctive and exciting films of 2023 and takes them "behind the scenes" in post-film interviews with directors, writers, actors, producers, critics and other guests. The series is curated and moderated by film industry executive Sarah Lash.

Emelin's Film Club members are among the first to see highly anticipated films that have premiered at exclusive festivals like Cannes and Sundance, but are not yet available to the public. Recent highlights include screenings of the film Living, where "Bill Nighy elevates Kurosawa remake to a level of cinematic immortality" (The Globe & Mail), Corsage, for which Vicky Krieps won Best Actress at Cannes; and this year's Oscar nominated Nuisance Bear. Members got a look behind the scenes with exclusive interviews conducted by Emelin programmer Sarah Lash with those closest to the films, including Living producer Stephen Woolley, Corsage director Marie Kreutzer and Nuisance Bear co-directors Gabriela Oslo Vanden and Jack Weisman, to name a few.

Film Club meets on select Wednesdays this winter at 7:30 pm, at the Emelin Theatre. Limited reserved seating is available and refreshments, beer and wine are offered at the Emelin's bar. A Member Only reception will be held on March 29.

Winter 2023 Film Club meets on the following Wednesdays at 7:30PM: Feb 1, Feb 15, Mar 1, Mar 15, Mar 29. Adding to the excitement, film titles and special guests are not revealed until show time. Details and tickets at https://emelin.org/winter-film-club/

Created in 2005, Emelin Film Club has an illustrious history of bringing luminaries of the independent film scene to its stage and screen. Past speakers include Directors Pedro Almodovar, Guillermo del Torro, Barry Levinson and Ava DuVernay; and Actors Kevin Costner, Stanley Tucci, Penelope Cruz, Marcia Gay Harden, Ben Gazzarra, Juliette Lewis, and Chazz Palmenteri, among many others.

Sarah Lash is the Senior Director, Acquisitions at Condé Nast Entertainment (CNE), where she is responsible for acquiring premium content for the company's network of digital channels, including Glamour, GQ, The New Yorker, Vanity Fair and WIRED. Lash started at CNE in 2014 as a consultant, helping to shepherd the acquisition of dozens of short films and series for digital distribution.

Founded in 1972, the Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts celebrates its 50th Anniversary year presenting a diverse array of performing arts including family theatre and school programs, and film. The Emelin is proud to serve the needs of our diverse audiences by offering them rich cultural opportunities that inspire, entertain, and educate. www.emelin.org