The Emelin Theatre FILM CLUB Series Begins February 1

Emelin Film Club continues its 18th Season this winter with 6 critically acclaimed indie films.

Jan. 19, 2023  

The Emelin Theatre continues its eminent FILM CLUB series beginning Feb 1 with a slate of five critically acclaimed, pre-release films.

One of the Emelin's signature programs, Film Club provides members with an early look at some of the most distinctive and exciting films of 2023 and takes them "behind the scenes" in post-film interviews with directors, writers, actors, producers, critics and other guests. The series is curated and moderated by film industry executive Sarah Lash.

Emelin's Film Club members are among the first to see highly anticipated films that have premiered at exclusive festivals like Cannes and Sundance, but are not yet available to the public. Recent highlights include screenings of the film Living, where "Bill Nighy elevates Kurosawa remake to a level of cinematic immortality" (The Globe & Mail), Corsage, for which Vicky Krieps won Best Actress at Cannes; and this year's Oscar nominated Nuisance Bear. Members got a look behind the scenes with exclusive interviews conducted by Emelin programmer Sarah Lash with those closest to the films, including Living producer Stephen Woolley, Corsage director Marie Kreutzer and Nuisance Bear co-directors Gabriela Oslo Vanden and Jack Weisman, to name a few.

Film Club meets on select Wednesdays this winter at 7:30 pm, at the Emelin Theatre. Limited reserved seating is available and refreshments, beer and wine are offered at the Emelin's bar. A Member Only reception will be held on March 29.

Winter 2023 Film Club meets on the following Wednesdays at 7:30PM: Feb 1, Feb 15, Mar 1, Mar 15, Mar 29. Adding to the excitement, film titles and special guests are not revealed until show time. Details and tickets at https://emelin.org/winter-film-club/

Created in 2005, Emelin Film Club has an illustrious history of bringing luminaries of the independent film scene to its stage and screen. Past speakers include Directors Pedro Almodovar, Guillermo del Torro, Barry Levinson and Ava DuVernay; and Actors Kevin Costner, Stanley Tucci, Penelope Cruz, Marcia Gay Harden, Ben Gazzarra, Juliette Lewis, and Chazz Palmenteri, among many others.

Sarah Lash is the Senior Director, Acquisitions at Condé Nast Entertainment (CNE), where she is responsible for acquiring premium content for the company's network of digital channels, including Glamour, GQ, The New Yorker, Vanity Fair and WIRED. Lash started at CNE in 2014 as a consultant, helping to shepherd the acquisition of dozens of short films and series for digital distribution.

Founded in 1972, the Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts celebrates its 50th Anniversary year presenting a diverse array of performing arts including family theatre and school programs, and film. The Emelin is proud to serve the needs of our diverse audiences by offering them rich cultural opportunities that inspire, entertain, and educate. www.emelin.org




HB Artist Series Presents The Hoff-Barthelson Music School Faculty in Performance, Februar Photo
HB Artist Series Presents The Hoff-Barthelson Music School Faculty in Performance, February 10
The 2022-2023 HB Artist Faculty Performance Series continues Friday, February 10, 2023, at 7:30 pm featuring pianists Eleonora Rotshteyn and Vered Reznik, violinists Lani King Chang and Eriko Sato, and cellist Michael Finckel. Works to be performed include Percy Grainger's delightful Fantasy on Gershwin's Porgy and Bess for duo pianos, J.S. Bach's Concerto for Two Pianos in C minor, BWV 1060, and Aleksandr Glazunov's masterful String Quintet Op. 39.
Catskill Mountain Foundations 25th Anniversary Kicks Off With THE MISSING ELEMENT Photo
Catskill Mountain Foundation's 25th Anniversary Kicks Off With THE MISSING ELEMENT
Catskill Mountain Foundation begins its 25th Anniversary year with an energizing music and dance collaboration with Works & Process at the Guggenheim. The Missing Element will perform at the Orpheum Performing Arts Center in Tannersville, NY on Saturday, January 21 at 7:30 PM.
Registration Open For The 2023 Roger Rees Awards For Excellence in Student Performance Photo
Registration Open For The 2023 Roger Rees Awards For Excellence in Student Performance
The Broadway Education Alliance has announced that registration to participate in The 2023 Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance is being accepted until Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Hoff-Barthelson Hosts And Early Childhood Program Open House On January 23 Photo
Hoff-Barthelson Hosts And Early Childhood Program Open House On January 23
Families eager to enroll their very youngest members, ages 9 months to 5 years, in a high-quality, music education program are invited to attend an Open House on Monday, January 23, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:30 am. 

Emelin Theatre For The Performing Arts Announces Lineup for 50th Anniversary SeasonEmelin Theatre For The Performing Arts Announces Lineup for 50th Anniversary Season
January 11, 2023

Emelin Theatre For The Performing Arts has announced details for its upcoming 50th anniversary season.
THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Opens At Elmwood Playhouse January 13THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Opens At Elmwood Playhouse January 13
January 6, 2023

Elmwood Playhouse of Nyack, NY will be presenting The Lifespan of a Fact, written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell based on the book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal and directed by Claudia Stefany. 
