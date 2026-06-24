TWELFTH NIGHT: 1941 to Get Hudson Valley Staged Reading from Living Room Productions

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Living Room Productions has announced a special one-night staged reading performance of Twelfth Night: 1941, to be held on Saturday, July 18, 2026 at 6:30 PM at the Morton Memorial Library in Rhinecliff, New York.

This intimate evening will feature a remarkable ensemble cast in a production inspired by the extraordinary true story of actors who performed Shakespeare throughout the London Blitz, bringing laughter and solace to audiences living under the constant threat of annihilation.

The cast includes: Armand Lane (George/Sir Andrew/Priest); Chad Pierre Vann (Nigel/Orsino); Drew Springer Miller (Ann/Maria/Valentine); Jessica Baglow (Katherine/Viola); John Maddaloni (Charlie, Sir Toby Belch); Lake Wilburn (John, Feste); Matthew Nikitow (James/Sebastian); Montana Lampert Hoover (Lee/Antonio/Sea Captain); Neal Bledsoe (Ronald, Malvolio); Su Thomas Hendrickson (Stage Directions), and Zoë Laiz (Betty/Olivia).

Proceeds from the evening will support the fully mounted production running December 9-19, 2026 at the Episcopal Actors' Guild in Manhattan.

About the production:

Twelfth Night: 1941 is Shakespeare's classic comedy of mirth and melancholy, set as a play within a play against the backdrop of WWII London at the height of the Blitz.

Inspired by incredible true events, the action unfolds on January 5th, 1941: the actual Twelfth Night of Christmas and just days after one of the city's most devastating air raids. When their theatre is destroyed, the troupe is forced to relocate their production of Twelfth Night to the local pub. And since it's the last night of the holiday season, they've come up with a plan to bring some extra joy to their brave patrons.

What follows is a final burst of joy before the coldest, darkest days of the century set in - a night of laughter, longing, and a few very good songs, or to put it another way, a love letter to the power of theater and community.

Produced by Living Room Productions, the creative team includes: Ellyn Heald (Director, Writer); Will Healy (Music); Laura Carswell (Producer); Alissa Mills (Stage Manager); Martin Kemp (Sound Design, Producer); Kaileela Hobby (Associate Producer).

Event Details

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Time: 6:00pm doors open, 6:30pm curtain

Venue: Morton Memorial Library | Rhinecliff, New York

Pre-show refreshments available for additional donation

Tickets: Tiered pricing, General Admission from $35

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