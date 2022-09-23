TICK, TICK...BOOM! Cast Announced At Warwick Center For The Performing Arts

Produced by The Warwick Dance Collective and The Warwick Broadway Collective, the resident companies of Warwick Center for the Performing Arts owned and directed by Melissa Padham-Maass in it's ongoing pursuit of excellence and cultural development in the Hudson Valley presentd it's inaugural Actors Equity Association production, tick, tick...BOOM!.

With performances at the beautiful 600 seat Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center in Chester, NY. WCPA is 58 miles northwest of NYC and embraces the artistic charm of Warwick as it develops its professional theater outreach in Orange County.

Director - Jessica McRoberts

Assistant Director - Chuck Ragsdale

Musical Director - Richard Schacher

Choreographer - Sara Edwards.

STARRING

Jennifer DiNoia as Susan

Harris M.Turner as Michael

And featuring Paul Peglar as Jon

5 PERFORMANCES RUN Oct 14-16th at SUGAR LOAF PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

1351 Kings Hwy, Sugar Loaf, NY 10981

Tickets on sale at - www.sugarloafpacny.com OR www.warwickperformingarts.com

RENT was not Jonathan's only musical. He spent a six year period between 1985 and 1991 working on Superbia, a science fiction musical set in the year 2064. His next work was an autobiographical "rock monologue" entitled 30/90. Written as a solo piece for himself, Jonathan created the piece in response to his feelings of rejection caused by the disappointment of the un-produced Superbia. The one-man show was renamed Tick, Tick... Boom! and received a limited off-Broadway production in 1991.

After Jonathan's death in 1996, playwright David Auburn was brought on board to reconfigure Tick, Tick... Boom! into a three-actor musical. This revised version of the piece premiered Off-Broadway at the Jane Street Theater where it ran for 215 performances and is the current licensed version of the show which you will see at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center Oct 14th -16th. In 2021, the movie adaptation was released on Netflix. It starred Andrew Garfield and featured the directorial film debut of Lin Manuel Miranda.

Jennifer DiNoia - Jennifer DiNoia, has played the role of "Elphaba" in Wicked in 7 companies across 4 countries, more than any other actress in the shows history. Her Wicked credits include: Broadway, London, Chicago, Seoul, Sydney, and the 1st & 2nd National Tours.

Harris M.Turner - Broadway/ National tour: Ain't Too Proud (Dennis Edwards, US David Ruffin), Frozen (Pabbie, US Kristoff), Summer (Pastor/ US Andrew Gaines), Hair (Hud) Sydney Opera House. TV/Film: The Hating Game, Hawkeye MCU (Incredible Hulk)

Paul Peglar - garnering 400+ performances across 48 states. A versatile singer & pianist Paul has played with bands ranging from rock and R&B, to barbershop and cabaret, and currently performs with psych-pop outfit Strange Weather, pop harpist Lexie Lowell, and the dynamic Piper and Paul (whose debut EP dropped this summer )

