Shadowland Stages to Present MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Next Month

SHADOWLAND STAGES will bring audiences the much-loved holiday production Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley. Written as a delightful sequel to Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, this romantic comedy hilariously reunites cherished characters at the Darcy home for a festive celebration. Recognized as one of the most produced plays in the U.S., Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley will grace the MainStage at SHADOWLAND STAGES from December 1st through 17th.

This family-friendly romance stars Laura Cable* (last seen at SHADOWLAND in the 2023 hit comedy The 39 Steps) as Mary, the bookish middle sister coming into her own. Making his SHADOWLAND STAGES debut is Michael Raver*, portraying the anxious introvert Arthur de Bourgh, who Mary finds to be a kindred spirit and intellectual equal.

Directed by Brendan Burke, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley unfolds two years after the events of Jane Austen's masterpiece. Mary, growing weary of her role as the dutiful daughter amid her sisters' romantic escapades, discovers a potential love interest in Arthur - a "single man in possession of a good fortune." Mary must learn to be the heroine of her own story that the San Francisco Chronicle calls a "perfectly constructed love story".

Also in the cast are Melody Ladd* as Elizabeth "Lizzie" Darcy, Katharina Schmidt as Anne, Ben Williamson* as Mr. Darcy, Devon Caraway* as Jane Bennet, Lena Pepe* as Lydia Bennet Wickham, and Matthew Zimmerman* as Charles.

Don't miss the chance to experience the charm and warmth of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley - a heartwarming tale of love, family, and self-discovery set against the backdrop of the holiday season.

For this holiday production, SHADOWLAND performance times will feature an earlier evening curtain time on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 PM ($43), and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 PM ($39). Preview performances are scheduled for December 1st at 7:00 PM and December 2nd at 2 PM, with tickets priced at $35.

Tickets for Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley are now on sale and can be purchased online at the link below. For more information, contact SHADOWLAND STAGES at (845) 647-5511.

SHADOWLAND STAGES, now in its remarkable 38th year, continues to be a beacon of artistic excellence in the Hudson Valley. From May to December, the theatre presents a diverse season of seven shows, including two musicals and a heartwarming holiday production. Alongside its mainstage presentations, SHADOWLAND STAGES proudly hosts the Academy at SHADOWLAND STAGES, an esteemed education program that offers a wide range of classes in acting, dance, and music for individuals of all ages. For more information about SHADOWLAND STAGES and its upcoming events, please visit the link below.

*Denotes a member of the Actors Equity Association.