Rivertowns Playhouse Announces New Theater Residency At Irvington Presbyterian Church

Rivertowns Playhouse (RTP), an evolution of the Irvington Shakespeare Company, have announced their new status as the official resident theater company at Irvington Presbyterian Church (IPC). This partnership marks a significant milestone in their theatrical journey, intertwining their shared values of community, inclusivity, and progress with IPC's long-standing commitment to serving the common good in Irvington and the Rivertowns. "Accessible arts are vital for thriving communities. The arts create beauty, deepen empathic imagination, stoke curiosity, and forge community. We are thrilled to welcome The Rivertowns Playhouse as our Resident Theater," says Rev. Dr. Blaine Crawford, now in his third year leading the Irvington Presbyterian Church.

"While we maintain full independence from the faith-based aspects of IPC, our mutual love for Irvington and commitment to community values have created a strong bond. IPC's recent strides towards greater inclusivity resonate deeply with our mission. These include their recent efforts towards racial and ethnic justice, welcoming and supporting LGBTQ+ individuals, environmental stewardship, interfaith relations, and refugee resettlement," states an enthusiastic Kamran Saliani. Mr. Saliani, a recent recipient of the prestigious "Westchester Magazine Wunderkind Award", will continue in his role as Resident Actor and Executive Artistic Director of Rivertowns Playhouse, as he did with the Irvington Shakespeare Company.

The Calvin Auditorium at IPC, now equipped with a small-scale, professional theater, will serve as their main rehearsal and performance venue. Additionally, IPC's "Back Lawn" will transform into their summer Shakespeare festival space. They are dedicated to making their spaces accessible to everyone, including ongoing improvements to accommodate patrons with disabilities.

Rivertowns Playhouse stands as a testament to the belief in the power of local, small-scale theater. Inspired by the Small Scale Agriculture Movement, they aim to decentralize the artistic landscape, empowering communities, and challenging the dominance of Broadway and Hollywood. Their mission is to

foster a vibrant artistic community, offering professional, high-quality performing arts that originate from and benefit the Rivertowns.

They are committed to financial accessibility, offering 100% FREE shows, programs, and events to the public, with an option for donations. The location boasts ample parking, nearby bus station access, and proximity to the Irvington Train Station, ensuring accessibility for all.

A special thank you goes to Rev. Dr. Blaine Crawford, the staff, and the Sessions at IPC for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity they've given the Playhouse. Kamran is also immensely grateful to every donor and patron of the Irvington Shakespeare Company. "Their support built the foundation for this evolution, which will build upon the work previously done. We will take the hard-learned lessons from the mistakes and triumphs at ISC to build a bigger, better, and bolder new company."

RTP's heartfelt appreciation extends to the County Board of Legislators, especially David Imamura and Jewel Williams Johnson, the Humanities of New York, the New York State Council on the Arts, and NYS Assemblywoman MaryJane Shimsky for her early and steadfast belief in Saliani's vision.

They invite you to join them in this transformative journey. For more information, please visit rivplayhouse.org to sign up for their mailing list and stay tuned for what they have in store!

You may also follow them @rivplayhouse on Instagram and Facebook.