Registration For Hoff-Barthelson's Popular Summer Arts Program Is Open

Set to run from July 1 to August 2, 2024, the program offers a diverse range of options, allowing students to enroll for three or more consecutive weeks.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has announced registration for its popular Summer Arts Program, for students entering 1st-9th grade is now open. Set to run from July 1 to August 2, 2024, the program offers a diverse range of options, allowing students to enroll for three or more consecutive weeks.

Under the guidance of Directors Donna Elaine and Rie Matsumoto, Hoff-Barthelson Music School offers the perfect setting for a summer filled with creative exploration. The Summer Arts Program is meticulously crafted to be an engaging blend of fun and challenge, providing individually tailored experiences in music, movement, and visual art. Participants will benefit from expert instruction, a supportive atmosphere, collaborative learning with peers, and the chance to explore new instruments, styles, and art forms.

The program features a comprehensive array of offerings, including group instruction in Strings, Winds, Brass, Guitar, Piano, and Percussion. Students can also explore additional options like Piano as a Second Instrument, Creative Keyboard, Chorus, Simple Symphony, Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Band, Crossroads Ensemble, Chamber Music, World Drumming, Chimes, Music and Movement, Reading, Writing, Listening: Building Music Literacy, Composers Corner, Music History Through the Ages, Music Technology, and Visual Arts.

"At Hoff-Barthelson, we aim to create an immersive and joyful learning experience. The Summer Arts Program is designed to ignite creativity, instill a love for the arts, and foster collaboration among young musicians,” said Donna Elaine, one of the Program's Co-Directors, along with Rie Matsumoto. “It's a fantastic opportunity for students to explore the diverse realms of music and visual arts in a supportive and interactive environment, and make lasting friendships," added Ms. Matsumoto.

The program offers Morning, Afternoon, and Full Day options, along with Early Drop Off and Late Pick Up for the convenience of parents and guardians. Additionally, for those who seize the opportunity early, there are Early-Bird Discounts available through April 3, 2024.

Don't miss the chance to be part of this enriching summer experience! Secure your spot today and watch your child flourish in an environment dedicated to artistic exploration and growth.

For more information and to register, visit Click Here, call 914-723-1169, or email summerarts@hbms.org.




