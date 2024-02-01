Purchase College Latin Jazz Festival Pays Tribute To Eddie Palmieri

The festival will include two events: The Purchase College Jazz Festival at 3:30pm and A Tribute to Eddie Palmieri at 8pm.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Review: ITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION at Elmwood Playhouse Photo 3 Review: ITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION at Elmwood Playhouse
David Bander Named Executive Director at Emelin Theatre Photo 4 David Bander Named Executive Director at Emelin Theatre

Purchase College Latin Jazz Festival Pays Tribute To Eddie Palmieri

Purchase College Latin Jazz Festival Pays Tribute To Eddie Palmieri

On Saturday, February 10, the inaugural Purchase College Latin Jazz Festival will take place at The Performing Arts Center, Purchase College (The Purchase PAC). The festival will include two events: The Purchase College Jazz Festival at 3:30pm and A Tribute to Eddie Palmieri at 8pm.

The daytime Purchase College Latin Jazz Festival will be a showcase and competition, featuring five regional high school Latin Jazz bands. The participants are: Jazz House Kids Latin Jazz Ensemble (Montclair, NJ), Celia Cruz High School (Bronx, NY), Susan Wagner High School (Staten Island, NY), All-City Jazz Orchestra (Manhattan, NY), and All-City Latin Orchestra (Manhattan, NY).

Each band will perform a 30-minute set for the public, and then perform a second time for a panel of judges made up of professional Latin jazz musicians Eddie Palmieri, David DeJesus, Ray Vega, and Ricardo Rodriguez. The ensembles will receive feedback on their performances, and the most exceptional students from each group will be invited to participate in the evening performance.

The festival is open to the public, and $25 general admission tickets are available on The Purchase PAC's website at Click Here.

The second half of the program, starting at 8pm, will be a musical tribute to NEA Jazz Master and ten-time Grammy Award winner Eddie Palmieri. Known as one of the finest pianists of the past 60 years, "El Maestro" is a bandleader, arranger and composer of salsa and Latin jazz. His signature style fuses the Afro-Caribbean rhythms of his Puerto Rican heritage with the complexity of his jazz influences: Thelonious Monk, Herbie Hancock, McCoy Tyner, and his older brother, Charlie Palmieri.

The line-up for A Tribute to Eddie Palmieri includes trumpeter Ray Vega, saxophonist David DeJesus, bassist Ricardo Rodriguez, and the Purchase Latin Jazz Orchestra - an ensemble made up of top students from the Purchase College Conservatory of Music. While he no longer performs live, Palmieri himself will be in attendance, and has promised to address the audiences during the evening concert.

Tickets for A Tribute to Eddie Palmieri range in price from $25 - $55 and can be purchased on The Performing Arts Center's website at: Click Here.

"The Purchase PAC has built a cultural legacy on celebrating artistic creativity and using it as an opportunity to lift up a new generation of artists and musicians. I'm thrilled and delighted that thanks to our collaboration with Purchase College Assistant Professor of Music and Latin Jazz Orchestra Conductor David DeJesus we're able to celebrate the fantastic musical legacy of Eddie Palmieri while passing the torch to future talents in the Latin Jazz field."

The Purchase College Latin Jazz Festival is presented by The Performing Arts Center, Purchase College, in collaboration with the Purchase College Conservatory of Music. This engagement is supported by The Audience Building Project, a program of the Lake Placid Center for the Arts and the New York State Council on the Arts with support from the Governor and New York State Legislature.




RELATED STORIES - Rockland / Westchester

1
Purchase College Latin Jazz Festival Pays Tribute To Eddie Palmieri Photo
Purchase College Latin Jazz Festival Pays Tribute To Eddie Palmieri

On Saturday, February 10, the inaugural Purchase College Latin Jazz Festival will take place at The Performing Arts Center, Purchase College (The Purchase PAC). The festival will include two events: The Purchase College Jazz Festival at 3:30pm and A Tribute to Eddie Palmieri at 8pm.

2
Celebrated Violinist Daniel Phillips To Give Master Class At Hoff-Barthelson Photo
Celebrated Violinist Daniel Phillips To Give Master Class At Hoff-Barthelson

Join celebrated violinist Daniel Phillips for a Violin Master Class. Enhance your skills and learn from a renowned expert in this immersive experience.

3
Review: ITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION at Elmwood Playhouse Photo
Review: ITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION at Elmwood Playhouse

What did our critic think of ITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION at Elmwood Playhouse?

4
David Bander Named Executive Director at Emelin Theatre Photo
David Bander Named Executive Director at Emelin Theatre

The Emelin Theatre has appointed David Bander as Executive Director. Bander brings a wealth of experience and a passion for the arts to his new role.

More Hot Stories For You

David Bander Named Executive Director at Emelin TheatreDavid Bander Named Executive Director at Emelin Theatre
Comedy Legend Robert Klein to Perform at The Schoolhouse TheaterComedy Legend Robert Klein to Perform at The Schoolhouse Theater
Award Winning Children's Theatre Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts to Present the 2023-24 Family SeriesAward Winning Children's Theatre Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts to Present the 2023-24 Family Series
ITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION Opens At Elmwood PlayhouseITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION Opens At Elmwood Playhouse

Videos

The Encores! Orchestra Rehearses JELLY'S LAST JAM Video
The Encores! Orchestra Rehearses JELLY'S LAST JAM
Watch Highlights of Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton and Grey Henson in TICK, TICK... BOOM! Video
Watch Highlights of Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton and Grey Henson in TICK, TICK... BOOM!
In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK Video
In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK
View all Videos

Rockland / Westchester SHOWS
The Sound Inside in Rockland / Westchester The Sound Inside
Arc Stages (2/02-2/17)
Jason Mraz & The SuperBand in Rockland / Westchester Jason Mraz & The SuperBand
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (7/12-7/12)
The Kite Runner in Rockland / Westchester The Kite Runner
Eisenhower Hall Theatre (5/05-5/05)
Chicago in Rockland / Westchester Chicago
Eisenhower Hall Theatre (4/21-4/21)
Supersized Women of Comedy in Rockland / Westchester Supersized Women of Comedy
The Turning Point Theater (2/09-2/09)
Alanis Morissette The Triple Moon Tour in Rockland / Westchester Alanis Morissette The Triple Moon Tour
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (7/05-7/05)
Jesus Christ Superstar in Rockland / Westchester Jesus Christ Superstar
Eisenhower Hall Theatre (4/14-4/14)
Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top in Rockland / Westchester Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (8/16-8/16)
Hootie & The Blowfish in Rockland / Westchester Hootie & The Blowfish
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (6/27-6/27)
The Sound Inside in Rockland / Westchester The Sound Inside
Arc Stages (2/02-2/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You