Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Peter Fogel's 'TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST! Comes To Mararoneck's Emelin Theater, June 17

This Off-Broadway "coming of middle-age" comedy is directed by Chazz Palminteri.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Peter Fogel's 'TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST! Comes To Mararoneck's Emelin Theater, June 17

On a balmy Saturday night in Florida, Academy Award Nominee and Broadway Legend Chazz Palminteri (A Bronx Tale, Modern Family, Godfather of Harlem) attended a performance of Comedian/Playwright Peter Fogel's hilarious auto-biographical solo show "Til Death Do Us Part... You First!"

And just like Robert DeNiro discovered Chazz over 30 years, Palminteri saw so much potential with Fogel's show -- -, he offered -- on the spot -- to direct it and help it get national exposure.

The Hybrid Stand-Up Comedy/Theatrical Show had a recent limited engagement at NYC's Triad Theater. It is now being presented for one night only June 17th at 8 PM at Westchester's Emelin Theatre (153 Library Lane Mamaroneck, NY 10543) For tickets call (914) 698-0098 or e-mail boxoffice@emelin.org -- or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2232872®id=84&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Femelin.org%2Fevent%2Fpeter-fogel%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1)

Eternal Boomer Bachelor Peter Fogel has significant commitment issues as the love of his life has just dumped him on Valentine's Day. Sensing his own mortality, he is visited by a Special Guest who gets into Fogel's head and acts as his Conscience (Chazz Palminteri in a voice-over). Throughout this "Coming of Middle-Age" story, Palminteri acting as Yoda -- mentors Fogel on how he can end all his romantic disasters and reconnect with the one woman who can change his life!

During the fast-paced performance, Fogel employs his signature wit and vocal gifts -- to bring to life such relatable characters as -- Russian Ex-Girlfriend Irina, Magician & Ex-Fiancé Jamie, High Maintenance Tanya, his college roommate "Uncle" Harold, plus his Demented Father and Evil Step-Mom Eva. Of course, they all have one goal, to continue to stress him out about his unfilled love life!

Fogel says, "Westchester audiences are hip and they love comedy and theatre. Once they hear my story - they'll run even faster back into the arms of their significant other! I'm excited to share the absurdity of love that everyone goes through -- that's in my life!"

Fogel' adds, 'Til Death...' is a show within a show; I get to be directed by Chazz - plus act with him on stage! It is the perfect evening of laughs for Single, Divorced, and Devoted Couples. "

Director Palminteri says, "I get asked to direct solo shows all the time. Honestly, I don't have the time - but Peter's show jumped out at me. It's hilarious with lots of heart-- and the story really resonates with audiences. I wanted to take it to the next level and showcase Peter's immense talents to audiences around the country. He's that good!"

And Fogel is no stranger to theater audiences across North America. Before presenting "Til Death Do Us Part...You First!" he was the National Touring star of "My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy!"

"A funny show about marriage and relationships. Go see it!"
Ray Romano ("Everybody Loves Raymond")

"Uproarious Belly Laughs! Fogel captivates his audience with wacky character voices and bold gestures. A tour-de-force performance that reminds audiences of the ups and downs of love and marriage." -BroadwayWorld.com

Running Time: 90 Minutes for more show info, visit www.tildeathdousparttheplay.com. Tickets are $40 & $46 and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2232872®id=84&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Femelin.org%2Fevent%2Fpeter-fogel%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling 914-698-0098.




Student Blog: School, Work, AND a Social Life? How Can You Manage the Impossible? Photo
Student Blog: School, Work, AND a Social Life? How Can You Manage the Impossible?
It's a Sunday night, I just got off work, I have an extensive amount of homework due, and I have dinner plans to attend, and I’m feeling drained and overwhelmed. ARGH! Being a college student and trying to manage a very busy schedule is an ongoing learning curve. And no, unfortunately there isn’t a set path or right answer to lead you to success. It varies from week to week and person to person.
Casts Announced for Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival 2023 Summer Season Photo
Casts Announced for Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival 2023 Summer Season
The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival has announced casting for their 2023 Season.
Review: AN EVENING OF ONE-ACTS at Ridgefield Theater Barn Photo
Review: AN EVENING OF ONE-ACTS at Ridgefield Theater Barn
The good news is that almost all the seven short pieces (averaging 10 minutes each) in RTB’s 2023 menu of theatrical hor d'oeuvres justify their place in the program well enough. Nobody will leave hungry for diverting entertainment.  
Photos: First Look At Liberty Union Musical Theaters THE WIZARD OF OZ Photo
Photos: First Look At Liberty Union Musical Theater's THE WIZARD OF OZ
We’re off to see the wonderful Wizard of Oz this weekend! Follow the yellow brick road to the Liberty Union High School Auditorium, 500 W Washington St. Baltimore, OH 43105 on March 17 and 18 at 7pm and March 19 at 2pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Peter Fogel's 'TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST! Comes To Mararoneck's Emelin Theater, June 17Peter Fogel's 'TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST! Comes To Mararoneck's Emelin Theater, June 17
March 24, 2023

Peter Fogel's 'TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST! is coming to Mararoneck's Emelin Theater.
Casts Announced for Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival 2023 Summer SeasonCasts Announced for Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival 2023 Summer Season
March 16, 2023

The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival has announced casting for their 2023 Season.
LADIES OF LAUGHTER, Broadway's Julie Benko And More Announced At For Emelin Theatre 50th Anniversary SeasonLADIES OF LAUGHTER, Broadway's Julie Benko And More Announced At For Emelin Theatre 50th Anniversary Season
March 14, 2023

Emelin Theatre For The Performing Arts has announced the lineup for its 50th Anniversary season.
Blackfriars ConservatoRy Reintroduces Acting And Dance Classes This SpringBlackfriars ConservatoRy Reintroduces Acting And Dance Classes This Spring
March 9, 2023

This April, Blackfriars Theatre (795 East Main Street) will reopen its “Conservatory” as part of a plan to expand programming for the theater and provide access for an underserved market of performers.
New Deal Announces the First Hudson Valley Theatre Festival For 2024New Deal Announces the First Hudson Valley Theatre Festival For 2024
March 2, 2023

The New Deal Creative Arts Center of Hyde Park, New York has announced its very first Hudson Valley Theatre Festival scheduled for May 2024. The festival will take place throughout Dutchess and Ulster Counties on Friday through Sunday, May 3-5, 2024.
share