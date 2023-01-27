ON THE FARCE DAY OF CHRISTMAS Reading Announced At Westchester Playhouse, February 5

Kentwood Players presents a reading of ON THE FARCE DAY OF CHRISTMAS, a comedy by Ken Levine, on Sunday, February 5 at 7:00pm at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue in Westchester, CA 90045.

Those attending are invited to a pre-reading reception beginning at 6:00pm on the Westchester Playhouse front patio with free pizza provided by PIZZA HUT at 6312 W 89th St., Los Angeles, CA 90045.

The reading is directed by its playwright Ken Levine and produced by Lou Saliba for Kentwood Players. The cast features Lynne Stewart, Harry S. Murphy, Elizabeth Saydah, Mark Hoffmeier, Arman Hovespian, and Leah Knauer. Nancy Linari will be reading stage directions.

ON THE FARCE DAY OF CHRISTMAS deals with a familiar family problem around the holidays. To keep her religious mother from knowing she's divorced, Wendy pays her ex-husband to go home with her for Christmas to keep her mother in the dark about their current uncoupled status. Of course, havoc and hilarity ensue!

The reading is open to the public and Admission is Free, but RSVPs are recommended to farcedayofchristmas@gmail.com to guarantee your seat. Of course, any donations to Kentwood Players will be accepted and greatly appreciated. Masks are required while indoors at the Westchester Playhouse unless performing onstage.

Free street parking is available on 83rd Street and in the adjoining neighborhood, but not on Hindry Avenue, with left turns restricted on the corner of Hindry and Florence. Please read all traffic and parking signs carefully. Metro Train riders can take the new K Line to Kentwood, exiting at the Westchester/Veterans station at Florence and Hindry, just a short one block walk from the Westchester Playhouse!

After the reading, there will be a free raffle for all attendees for three copies of James Burrows' autobiographical book Directed By James Burrows, donated by THE BOOK JEWEL, located in The Westchester Triangle at 6259 W 87th St., Los Angeles, CA 90045, who is also giving every attendee a $5 gift card, with one lucky audience member winning a $100 gift card grand prize! To find out more about this fabulous local shop, visit their website at https://www.thebookjewel.com/ or drop in during a Westchester Farmer's Market held on 87th Street every Sunday from 9:00am to 1:00pm.

Following the reading, there will be a 30-minute talkback with the author, cast and production team during which playwright Ken Levine will discuss his career and the play, as well as answer questions from the audience.