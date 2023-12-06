NUTCRACKER DREAM Comes to the Emelin

The Emelin Theatre will present Nutcracker Dream, performed by Ballet des Amériques, Westchester's premier professional dance company. Inspired by the work of Rudolf Nureyev and Marius Petipa, this 90-minute family-friendly adaptation is an exquisite interpretation of the beloved holiday classic.

French-American choreographer Carole Alexis reimagines the traditional story by drawing on her own multicultural heritage to create an energetic production with dancers that engage, surprise and delight, bringing a fascinating cultural diversity to the stage. “Carole's adaptation speaks to all cultural and socio-economic backgrounds,” says Emelin's Board President, Mark Ettenger, “and ticket prices are set at levels that are accessible, affordable and inclusive, all central to the Emelin's mission."

“My interest in creating Nutcracker Dream is to bring families and friends together around the essence of what the story represents,” explains Choreographer Carole Alexis, “namely, the beautiful balance between Marie's childhood playfulness and her coming of age amid her own circle of family and friends.”

This exclusive engagement at the Emelin includes 10 matinee and evening performances in December. All seats are reserved, with most priced at $35 for Adults, $25 for Children and a limited number of premium seats at $50, plus applicable fees.