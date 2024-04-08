MorDance Presents Spring Season Performances in Yonkers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MorDance has announced its upcoming Spring Season performances at its new home in Yonkers.

Through the generosity of AMS Acquisitions, MorDance was able to relocate from NYC to the heart of Yonkers this January. Performances take place nightly from Thursday, May 2nd to Saturday, May 4th at 8:00 PM. The performance on Friday, May 3rd will serve as the opening event for Yonkers Arts Weekend.

Led by renowned choreographer Morgan McEwen and illuminated by the masterful lighting design of Becky Heisler, the program features a series of three spellbinding ballets.

"On The Waterfront" pays homage to the legendary Leonard Bernstein, breathing new life into his iconic score and celebrating the transformative power of dance and music in collaboration. "Depths Entangled" delves into the profound connections we forge with one another, inviting audiences on a journey through the intricacies of the human experience. Finally, "Echoes of Silence" meditates on collective social change with music from the folk movement, urging spectators to squarely face the repercussions of societal fractures.

Enjoy an evening of artistic exploration and community as MorDance presents its Spring Season performances in Yonkers.

For more information and to reserve your tickets, please visit [https://www.mordance.org/calendar/yonkers-spring-2024.