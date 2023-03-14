LADIES OF LAUGHTER, Broadway's Julie Benko And More Announced At For Emelin Theatre 50th Anniversary Season

Emelin Theatre For The Performing Arts has announced the lineup for its 50th Anniversary season. Get full details below.

LADIES OF LAUGHTER

SATURDAY, APRIL 01, 2023 @ 8PM | COMEDY | $47/$42/$37

Featuring Regina DeCicco, Jane Condon, Robin Fox

Ladies of Laughter is back at the Emelin, featuring some of the funniest women doing stand-up today. For over twenty years, Ladies of Laughter has served as a launching pad for female comedic talent, with past participants ranging from Amy Schumer to Melissa Rauch. Buy your tickets soon because the "ladies" typically sell out. The Emelin is proud to be a grantee of ArtsWestchester with funding for our 2022-2023 Comedy Series made possible by Westchester County government with the support of County Executive George Latimer.

EMELIN FILM CLUB | SPRING 2023

FIVE FILMS | FIVE WEDNESDAYS @ 7:30PM | FILM | SUBSCRIPTION: $110

BEGINS APR 12 | ALL DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED

For nearly two decades, Emelin Film Club has offered members a robust program of critically acclaimed, pre-release films. Films are carefully selected by our curator and not divulged until screening, adding suspense and fun to the theatre-going experience. A subscription includes tickets to five pre-release film screenings from some of today's most exciting filmmakers, exclusive post-film interviews with special guests, lively post-screening discussions with curator and fellow members, and a members-only e-newsletter with post-film critical commentary. The Emelin Film Club is sponsored by Houlihan Lawrence.

THE BRITISH LEGENDS OF ROCK SHOW

FRIDAY, APR 14, 2023 @ 8PM | ROCK/TRIBUTE | $42/$37/$32

The British Legends of Rock Show pays tribute to the undisputed two greatest decades in British classic rock, performing the hits of Tom Jones, The Who, David Bowie, Wings, Queen, Led Zeppelin, Joe Cocker, Eric Clapton, more. The show is a choreographed multi-media time machine taking audiences back to the fabulous musical decades of the 60s and 70s. Band members have collectively played with or have with toured with The Rolling Stones, Buster Poindexter, Billy Joel, Robert Plant and Ace Frehley of Kiss.

LUCY DARLING

SATURDAY, APR 15, 2023 @ 8PM | COMEDY/MAGIC | $42/$37/$32

The reigning stage magician of the year Lucy Darling, is known the world over for her wit, her charm, and her exceptionally good hair. Lucy is a lady magician who brings together a potent mix of playful improvisational comedy, witty writing, and impossible magical feats. Evoking comparisons to everyone from Dame Edna to Pee Wee Herman, this edgy, postmodern character is a double shot of magical mischief, with a splash of old Hollywood and a dash of Dorothy Parker. The Emelin is proud to be a grantee of ArtsWestchester with funding for our 2022-2023 Comedy Series made possible by Westchester County government with the support of County Executive George Latimer.

THEATREWORKS USA'S

THE POUT-POUT FISH

SUNDAY, APR 16, 2023 @ 11AM & 2PM | FAMILY | $24 Adults/$19 Kids

This colorful stage adaptation of The New York Times bestseller written by Deborah Diesen, is a fun-filled musical featuring whimsical puppets and live performers in a sweeping oceanic adventure.

Approximate Running Time: 60 Minutes

Recommended Ages: Ages 3+

Featuring Jazz Pianist Jason Yeager

FRIDAY, APRIL 21, 2023 @ 8PM | BROADWAY/CABARET | $57/$52/$47

When Julie Benko first took the stage as the standby for Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, she could not have anticipated that she would take her bow as Broadway's newest breakout star. Joined by her husband Jason Yeager on piano, Julie reflects on the journey leading to her meteoric rise, sharing songs and behind-the-scenes stories of her days understudying in Les Misérables, Fiddler on the Roof, Spring Awakening, and more. From Broadway classics ("People," "Matchmaker") to jazz standards ("Twisted") to contemporary favorites ("What's Gonna Happen," "Journey to the Past"), Standby, Me! offers an evening of spectacular vocals, theatrical lore, and inspiration for all the greatest stars-to-be.

THE QUEEN MEETS THE KINGS

Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez with Liberty Devitto & The Slim Kings

SATURDAY, APR 22, 2023 @ 8PM | ROCK/BLUES | $42/$37/$27

Join us for an unforgettable night of high-octane rockin' blues! 'The Beehive Queen' and "Saturday Night Live" Band vocalist Christine Ohlman, and Billy Joel's long-time drummer Liberty DeVitto, will each play a fiery set with their bands before meeting up on stage for one incendiary encore!

THE IVY LEAGUE OF COMEDY

SATURDAY, APRIL 29, 2023 @ 8PM | COMEDY | $32

An evening of stand up at the Emelin, featuring:

Dan Naturman

Dan's combination of self-deprecation and outright grouchiness has earned him spots on "The Tonight Show," "Late Show with David Letterman" (four times) and "The Late, Late Show with Craig Ferguson" as well as his own Comedy Central Presents special. In 2014 Dan was the only comedian voted into the semi-finals of "America's Got Talent."

Joe Larson

Joe Larson has been seen on "Gotham Comedy Live," "America's Got Talent" and ""The Tonight Show's" Laugh Squad. He has been nominated for a prestigious MAC Award for "Best Up-And-Coming Comedian" and was a finalist in both the Johnny Carson Great American Comedy Festival and the Boston Comedy Festival and appeared in the film Stand Up 360.

Shaun Eli

Stand-up comedian Shaun Eli has rightfully been called one of America's smartest comics. For just about anything he's experienced he has hilarious stories at the ready. With a sense of humor that's both cheerful and universal Shaun has headlined shows on five continents. In 2021 he was the recipient of a major profile in The New York Times. The Emelin is proud to be a grantee of ArtsWestchester with funding for our 2022-2023 Comedy Series made possible by Westchester County government with the support of County Executive George Latimer.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30, 2023 @ 7:30PM | FOLK | TICKETS $77/$67/$57 | VIP PACKAGES: $115 - $195

Suzanne Vega emerged as a leading figure of the folk-music revival of the early 1980s when, accompanying herself on acoustic guitar, she sang what has been called contemporary folk or neo-folk songs of her own creation in Greenwich Village clubs. Notably succinct and understated, her work is immediately recognizable - as utterly distinct and thoughtful today, as it was when her voice was first heard on the radio over 30 years ago.

Please visit www.emelin.org for updates

Founded in 1972, the Emelin Theatre celebrates its 50th Anniversary this season. An intimate 267 seat non-profit venue, the Emelin presents world-class performing arts to Westchester County and beyond.