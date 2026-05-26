Jim Dale Will Perform in AN ACTOR'S NIGHTMARE To Benefit Penguin

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Penguin Rep Theatre, under the leadership of Joe Brancato, founding Artistic Director, and Andrew M. Horn, Executive Director, announced that legendary performer Jim Dale will perform his one-man show An Actor’s Nightmare as a benefit for the Stony Point-based professional theatre Saturday, June 13 at 7:00 p.m. A reception will follow.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jim Dale -- veteran actor, narrator, composer, and author with a distinguished career in theatre and film – to the Penguin stage,” says Mr. Brancato. “This unforgettable performance combines humor, storytelling, personal anecdotes, and theatrical insight, while offering the audience a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges of live theatre.”

Dale ring-mastered and tightrope-walked his way to a Tony Award in the Broadway musical Barnum and won five Drama Desk Awards for his performances in New York in such shows as Scapino, Candide, Me and My Girl, Privates on Parade, and The Threepenny Opera.

He gave voice to all seven of the Harry Potter books for which he won a record ten Audie Awards, the Oscars of the narrating world, two Grammy Awards, and two Guinness World Records.

Dale serenaded Lynn Redgrave to stardom with Oscar-nominated lyrics for Georgy Girl ("Hey there, Georgy girl/Swingin' down the street so fancy-free...").

He was the first client of George Martin, who'd soon produce The Beatles, and a charter-member of the British Carry On films that scampered across movie screens in the '60s and ‘70s. In his spare time, he was a teen pop star and a stand-up comedian.

At the invitation of Laurence Olivier, who called him “God’s gift to Shakespeare’s comedies,” Dale joined London's National Theatre.

An Actor’s Nightmare recounts with wit and humor what happened when Olivier chose Dale and Anthony Hopkins to star in a two-man play, The Architect and the Emperor of Assyria, in what would become the most catastrophic disaster ever witnessed on The National Theatre stage.

The June 13 performance is scheduled at Penguin Rep Theatre, a repurposed hay barn, located at 7 Crickettown Road. “The converted barn, circa 1880, has never been more inviting” (The New York Times). Says Mr. Horn, “It’s theatre so close you can feel it, with comfortable upholstered seats and no seat more than 30 feet from the stage.” The theatre is air conditioned, handicapped accessible, and has plenty of free parking.

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