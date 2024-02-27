Howl Playwrights to Present Staged Readings at The CENTER In Rhinebeck, NY This March

Howl Playwrights, a Hudson Valley based playwriting group, will present Howl at The CENTER at The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck from March 1-3, 2024.

Howl Playwrights is a theatre group dedicated to nurturing, inspiring and empowering the development and sharing of new and challenging works by established and emerging playwrights. From book-in-hand readings to full, simple productions, our aim is to support new plays that tackle serious subjects with humor and insight; which take risks and go to the edge when called for; that teach via entertainment and challenge paradigms via love. We believe in diversity as essential to art and sustainability.

The program will consist of staged readings:

"Business Plan" written and directed by Darrah Cloud, performed by Mary Rotella with Nancy Theeman on piano; Home Base written and directed by Louisa Vilardi starring Lou Trapani and Brian Petti; Pauline's Hair Express written and directed by Dwight Watson starring Louisa Vilardi and Jamie Ritchie-Watson; Put It To Rest written by Anthony Leiner and directed by Melissa Matthews starring Michael J. Clark, Justin Doro, and Cassiopiea Ottulich; Star Surge written and directed by David Simpatico with choreography by Cedric James starring Kirsten Greene, Ory Lopez, Rachel Prongay and Bob Williams; The Art Machine written by Paul Allman and directed by David Simpatico starring Norm Magnusson; and Yalu River written and directed by Nan Gatewood Satter starring Dean Temple, Molly Parker Myers and Katrina Lantz

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://centerforperformingarts.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=526