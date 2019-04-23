Hoff-Barthelson's 2018-19 Master Class Series Concludes with Michelle LaCourse

The 2018-2019 Hoff-Barthelson Music School Master Class Series concludes with acclaimed violist Michelle LaCourse on, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 2:00 pm. The class is open to the public to observe free of charge and takes place at Hoff-Barthelson Music School, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale. Space is limited, reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by e-mailing hb@hbms.org.

Master class coaching by guest artists has been part of Hoff-Barthelson's curriculum since the School's founding in 1944. This distinguished tradition continues this season with a roster of world-class musicians and educators including pianist Jerome Lowenthal, cellist Natasha Brofsky, violinist Daniel Phillips, flutist Tara Helen O'Connor, violist Michelle LaCourse, and members of the New York Philharmonic.

Master classes are an enlightening experience for students and audiences alike. After months of careful preparation, students perform for, and then receive feedback and guidance from a master teacher who challenges the student to think in new and critical ways about the piece they've prepared. The results are inspiring and enlightening and serve as a catalyst for students to reach new heights in their own musical explorations. Yet the learning isn't limited just to the students who perform. In point of fact, any student-regardless of their level of development, or whether or not they even play the same instrument-can learn a great deal.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has achieved national recognition as a premier community music school for its unsurpassed leadership in education, performance and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, the School has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. Whatever a student's age or level of musical interest, Hoff-Barthelson's diverse offerings provide the highest quality musical education, personally tailored to his or her specific passions and goals in a supportive and vibrant community.





Related Articles Shows View More Rockland / Westchester Stories