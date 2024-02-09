Hoff-Barthelson Music Series To Host Composition Master Class This March

Compose Yourself! Project:

The HB Compose Yourself! Project, Hoff-Barthelson's annual composition Master Class for young composers, takes place on Saturday, March 2, 2024, from 1:00-5:00 pm at the School, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale.

Under the direction of HBMS musicianship and composition faculty member, Dr. Derek Cooper, and in collaboration with Copland House, the Master Class presents an extraordinary opportunity for budding composers to refine their craft. Led by esteemed composers Reiko Füting and Alyssa Weinberg, Copland House Fellow, the class promises an enriching experience, delving into the nuances of the creative process.

Throughout the Master Class, participants will have the chance to have their compositions workshopped, receiving tailored feedback to enhance their artistic expression. “Beyond the practical skills gained, the event cultivates an environment of artistic exchange, fostering connections between students, professional artists, and peers alike. This unique intersection of mentorship and collaboration aims to inspire and propel the next generation of composers forward in their musical journeys,” said Dr. Derek Cooper.

Works presented at the Master Class may be chosen for inclusion in the Compose Yourself! Recital on May 18, 2024, a highlight of the School's Music of Our Time Contemporary Music Festival. Furthermore, students are also eligible to be considered for a Wilma Machover Creative Development Fund Award established by the School in 2022, in honor of the late Wilma Machover, a revered HBMS faculty member and founder of the Music of Our Time Festival and Compose Yourself! Project over 30 years ago.

The Master Class is open to the public to observe free of charge; reservations are required and can be made by visiting www.hbms.org, emailing hb@hbms.org, or calling 914-723-1169.

About Reiko Füting

Reiko Füting, born in East Germany in 1970, is a versatile composer, educator, and Dean at Manhattan School of Music. His studies took him to diverse institutions, including Dresden, Houston, New York, and Seoul, under influential mentors like Jörg Herchet and Nils Vigeland.

Reiko joined the Manhattan School of Music's theory faculty in 2000 and later became Chair of the Theory Department, expanding to the Composition Department and now serving as Dean. His teaching experience spans the globe, from Germany to China, Colombia, Italy, and beyond.

As a composer, Reiko has received numerous accolades and commissions. His works have resonated across Europe, the Americas, and Asia, often with a focus on vocal ensembles and period instruments. His opera on mystic nun Mechthild von Magdeburg premiered in Magdeburg in 2022, and he is currently Composer-in-Residence at Gesellschaftshaus Magdeburg for the 2023-24 season.

About Alyssa Weinberg

Alyssa Weinberg, composer of emotionally charged music, subverts expectations to create surreal, multidisciplinary works.

Notable 2023-24 season premieres include “ISOLA” and “Drift,” exploring themes of time, mental health, motherhood, migration, and climate change. Her acclaimed compositions have been performed worldwide, from the Chicago Symphony Orchestra to innovative ensembles. Weinberg's inventive use of color and performance techniques, such as “Table Talk,” has garnered global recognition.

As an educator, she imparts her knowledge at esteemed institutions and is the founding director of the Composers Institute at the Lake George Music Festival. Dr. Weinberg holds a Ph.D. in composition from Princeton University, with degrees from Vanderbilt, Manhattan School of Music, and the Curtis Institute of Music.

About Copland House

Copland House is dedicated to nurturing and renewing America's musical heritage, and to fostering greater public awareness and appreciation of our nation's composers and their work. Building upon Aaron Copland's seminal artistic and personal legacies, Copland House furthers this mission through composer residencies; live, broadcasts, and recorded performances; and educational and community outreach programs.

About Hoff-Barthelson Music School

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has achieved national recognition as a premier community music school for its unsurpassed leadership in education, performance, and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, Hoff-Barthelson has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest education, performance, and community service standards. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and interest levels enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.