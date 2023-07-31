Hoff-Barthelson Music School Open Houses, August 24 â€“ September 10

In anticipation of the arrival of fall and a new school year, Hoff-Barthelson Music School, Westchester's premier community music school, will hold a series of Open Houses and Information Meetings for several of its acclaimed programs.

Events will be held at the School, located at 25 School Lane, or online via Zoom, and are free of charge; however, reservations are requested and can be made by visiting https://hbms.org/fall-open-houses.

Chamber Music, Piano Ensembles, and Adult Chamber Music

Â

Thursday, August 24, 7:00-7:30 pm â€“ Online via Zoom

Join Dean Christopher Kenniff and Associate Dean April Johnson for an online introduction to Hoff-Barthelson's Chamber Music and Piano Ensembles Program. Participants will also learn about private lessons, musicianship, and performance opportunities that support students looking to grow in their knowledge, ability, and appreciation of chamber music.

Jazz Ensembles for Children and Adults

Â

Thursday, August 24, 8:00-8:30 pm â€“ Online via Zoom

Students in grades 6-12 and adults are invited to join Dean Christopher Kenniff and HBMS Jazz Program Director Ed Palermo, for a lively online introduction to the School's Jazz and Adult Jazz Ensembles.Â Jazz enthusiasts will also learn about private lessons, musicianship, and other ensemble opportunities that support students looking to grow in their knowledge, ability, and appreciation of jazz.

Youth Orchestra Program

Â

Tuesday, August 29, 7:30-8:15 pm â€“ Online via Zoom

Music directors Jun Nakabayashi (Festival Orchestra) and Robert Schwartz (Young People's Symphonette, Chamber Orchestra), along with Executive Director Ken Cole will provide participants with an introduction to the School's three-tiered Youth Orchestra Programs for students in grades 2-12. The discussion will include information about repertoire, educational goals, performance schedules, how to prepare for auditions (only the Festival Orchestra requires auditions), Festival Orchestra Merit Scholarships and more! HBMS orchestras are open to all students, whether studying privately at HBMS or elsewhere.

Early Childhood Music Program

Â

Saturday, September 9, 9:30-10:30 am

Families eager to enroll their very youngest members, ages 9 months to 5 years, in a high-quality music education program are invited to attend this Early Childhood Open House at which they will learn about the School's music and movement program and get a taste of program activities children and their adults can look forward to together. Families will have the opportunity to join in the fun of a music and movement class at 10:00 am and a brief Q & A with faculty.

Junior Flute Club, Flute Club, and Adult Flute Choir Drop-in Days



Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9

Drop-in on the first meeting of each of the School's Flute Clubs!Â Attendees are invited to bring their flute and play along with students already enrolled in the clubs, or simply attend the drop-in as an auditor to learn about the clubs.

Junior Flute Club (grades 1-6) Drop-in, Friday, September 8, 5:30-6:15 pm

Flute Club (grades 6-12) Drop-in, Saturday, September 9, 11:45 amâ€“1:00 pm

Adult Flute Choir Drop-in, Saturday, September 9, 1:00â€“2:00 pm

Suzuki Program

Â

Saturday, September 9, 2:15-3:30 pm â€“ Hybrid: Online and In person

Learn about Hoff-Barthelson's renowned Suzuki Program from Dean Christopher Kenniff and members of the School's Suzuki Faculty. The Suzuki Program is offered to students in violin, viola, cello, flute, guitar, and piano. Student performers will be featured during this event.

First Instruments and Meet the Woodwinds, Brass and Percussion Instruments

Â

Sunday, September 10, 1:00-3:00 pm Â

Students in grades Pre-K through 5 and their families are invited to join members of the School's Faculty for a First Instruments Open House.Â Families will meet instructors, sample class activities, and join in a Q&A. These classes are specially designed to prepare children for private lessons in piano, flute, cello, violin, guitar, and singing. Information about musicianship classes and ensembles that support private instrumental instruction will also be shared.Â In addition, the event will include a special Meet the Instruments session for students who wish to learn a brass, woodwind, or percussion instrument.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has achieved national recognition as a premier community music school for its unsurpassed leadership in education, performance and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, the School has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.