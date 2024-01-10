Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts Receives New York State Council On The Arts Grant

EMELIN THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS announced today, a grant award totaling $25,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Through New York State's continued investment in arts and culture, NYSCA has awarded over $80 million since Spring 2023 to over 1,500 artists and organizations across the state.

Governor Kathy Hochul said, “Research confirms what we've always known here in New York: arts and culture are a powerhouse, with a staggering return on investment for our economy and our communities. Nonprofit arts and culture organizations and their audiences generated $151.7 billion in economic activity nationwide in 2022 and New York's unparalleled arts and culture sector is leading the way to benefit our residents, our students and our visitors every day. I commend these grantees on their achievements and look forward to their contributions in the coming year."

NYSCA Chair Katherine Nicholls added, “Thanks to the unwavering support of Governor Hochul and our Legislature, NYSCA is so proud to support the work of organizations and artists from all across New York. Spanning the entire breadth of the arts and culture sector – from world-renowned performers to after-school programs, from long established museums to community arts collectives – these organizations and artists together are a powerful driver of health, tourism, economy and education for our residents and visitors. On behalf of Council and staff, congratulations to the Emelin Theatre and thank you for your perseverance, your creativity and your tireless service to New York State.”

Emelin President Mark Ettenger stated, “NYSCA is the critical catalyst for the arts and the cultural powerhouse in NY. We are grateful for NYCSA's grant and for Governor Hochul and the legislature's focus on and support of the arts in New York State. The Emelin is committed to serving its region and to NYSCA's vision for the arts.”

About the New York State Council on the Arts

The mission of the New York State Council on the Arts is to foster and advance the full breadth of New York State's arts, culture, and creativity for all. To support the ongoing recovery of the arts across New York State, the Council on the Arts will award $127 million in FY 2024. The Council on the Arts further advances New York's creative culture by convening leaders in the field and providing organizational and professional development opportunities and informational resources. Created by Governor Nelson Rockefeller in 1960 and continued with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, the Council is an agency that is part of the Executive Branch. For more information on NYSCA, please visit www.arts.ny.gov, and follow NYSCA's Facebook page, Twitter @NYSCArts and Instagram @NYSCouncilontheArts.

About the Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts:

Founded in 1972, the Emelin is an intimate 267 seat non-profit venue presenting world-class performing arts to Westchester County and beyond. Each season the Emelin presents numerous events including all genres of music, comedy, dance, family theatre and school programs, and independent and contemporary film. Throughout the year, we host many community events and serve as a venue for area performing arts schools and programs. Presenting more than 125 performances annually for a multi-generational audience of over 25,000 people and engaging hundreds of artists, we are a true community and regional resource. The Emelin provides a broad range of performing arts of the highest integrity in an accessible venue at affordable prices and is proud to serve the needs of our diverse audiences by offering them rich cultural opportunities that inspire, entertain, and educate.

Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts

Address: 153 Library Lane, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Email: boxoffice@emelin.org

Phone: 914-698-0098

Web : emelin.org

Box Office in-person Hours: Two hours prior to any scheduled event