Emelin Theatre will present TheatreWork USA's production of DOT DOT DOT: A New Musical, based on the Creatrilogy trio of award-winning picture books by The New York Times bestselling author Peter H. Reynolds.

The musical, adapted by composers Keelay Gipson and Sam Salmond, will be presented for two matinee performances on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

DOT DOT DOT is a celebration of the power of originality, self-expression, and the importance of looking beyond the expected. The production brings to life the beloved characters from Reynolds' acclaimed books – The Dot, Ish, and Sky Color. Adapted for the stage, the musical follows the journey of Marisol, a young artist and curator of the Musee de Marisol, as she embarks on a quest for emerging talent to enrich her gallery.

Marisol's search leads her to Vashti (The Dot), whose dots inspire Ramon (Ish) to become an artist in his own right. The musical unfolds Marisol's mission to help her new friends and her entire community break free from self-criticism, encouraging them to let their imaginations soar. Recommended for ages 5-9

DOT DOT DOT: A New Musical is part of the Emelin's Family Series, voted Best of Westchester 2023. Three other titles are scheduled for Spring 2024:

About TheaterWorks USA:

TheaterWorks USA is dedicated to inspiring and empowering children and youth through entertaining and enlightening content that cultivates a positive and inclusive worldview. With a belief that learning can be both enjoyable and educational, TheaterWorks USA actively contributes to the enrichment of classroom curricula.

At the core of TheaterWorks USA's mission is the production of high-caliber and engaging theater. The organization strives to create performances that entertain while fostering a profound appreciation for the arts. At the same time, TheaterWorks USA is committed to supporting creative and performing artists. Through this commitment to the arts, TheaterWorks USA aims to cultivate a thriving community of artists contributing significantly to the cultural landscape.

About The Emelin

Founded in 1972, the Emelin is an inDmate 267 seat non-profit venue presenting world-class performing arts to Westchester County and beyond. Each season the Emelin presents numerous events including all genres of music, comedy, dance, family theatre and school programs, and independent and contemporary film. Throughout the year, the company hosts many community events and serve as a venue for area performing arts schools and programs. Presenting more than 125 performances annually for a multi-generational audience of over 25,000 people and engaging hundreds of artists, Emelin is a true community and regional resource. The Emelin provides a broad range of performing arts of the highest integrity in an accessible venue at affordable prices and is proud to serve the needs of diverse audiences by offering them rich cultural opportunities that inspire, entertain, and educate.