David Bander Named Executive Director at Emelin Theatre

The Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts has appointed David Bander as Executive Director. David joins the Emelin after serving as Managing Director at Kirkland Performance Center in Kirkland, Washington for over 10 years. A passionate non-profit arts executive, David believes that the arts are integral to building and enhancing community, and that in turn, community is vital to the success of the arts. David holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from Seattle University.

Emelin Board President Mark Ettenger stated, “David brings a unique blend of skills and experience to the Emelin coupling both a lifetime dedication to the arts and a strong operational and systems background with a digital orientation. Importantly, our Board believes David will be a superb catalyst for broadening our audience and programming to reflect the changing demographics and increasing diversity of Westchester.”

David was recently named as one of 425 Business – a business magazine serving the Seattle surrounds – ‘Top 40 Under 40,' highlighting his professional work as well as his community involvement. He has sat on Boards of Directors for multiple non-profits including community theatres and the Greater Kirkland Chamber of Commerce. A member of several performing arts advocacy organizations, David's first act as Executive Director was representing the Emelin at the Association of Performing Arts Professionals (APAP) Conference in New York City, earlier this month.

"I am honored to join the Emelin Theatre team and look forward to contributing to the rich legacy that the organization has built over the years. As we move forward, my primary goal is to uphold the standard of excellence that the Emelin Theatre is known for, while also exploring innovative avenues to enhance our offerings and engagement with the community."

ABOUT THE EMELIN

Founded in 1972, the Emelin is an intimate 267 seat non-profit venue presenting world-class performing arts to Westchester County and beyond. Each season the Emelin presents numerous events including all genres of music, comedy, dance, family theatre and school programs, and independent and contemporary film. Throughout the year, we host many community events and serve as a venue for area performing arts schools and programs. Presenting more than 125 performances annually for a multi-generational audience of over 25,000 people and engaging hundreds of artists, we are a true community and regional resource. The Emelin provides a broad range of performing arts of the highest integrity in an accessible venue at affordable prices and is proud to serve the needs of our diverse audiences by offering them rich cultural opportunities that inspire, entertain, and educate.

