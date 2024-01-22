David Bander Named Executive Director at Emelin Theatre

David joins the Emelin after serving as Managing Director at Kirkland Performance Center in Kirkland.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 2 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

David Bander Named Executive Director at Emelin Theatre

The Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts has appointed David Bander as Executive Director. David joins the Emelin after serving as Managing Director at Kirkland Performance Center in Kirkland, Washington for over 10 years. A passionate non-profit arts executive, David believes that the arts are integral to building and enhancing community, and that in turn, community is vital to the success of the arts. David holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from Seattle University.

Emelin Board President Mark Ettenger stated, “David brings a unique blend of skills and experience to the Emelin coupling both a lifetime dedication to the arts and a strong operational and systems background with a digital orientation. Importantly, our Board believes David will be a superb catalyst for broadening our audience and programming to reflect the changing demographics and increasing diversity of Westchester.”

David was recently named as one of 425 Business – a business magazine serving the Seattle surrounds – ‘Top 40 Under 40,' highlighting his professional work as well as his community involvement. He has sat on Boards of Directors for multiple non-profits including community theatres and the Greater Kirkland Chamber of Commerce. A member of several performing arts advocacy organizations, David's first act as Executive Director was representing the Emelin at the Association of Performing Arts Professionals (APAP) Conference in New York City, earlier this month.

"I am honored to join the Emelin Theatre team and look forward to contributing to the rich legacy that the organization has built over the years. As we move forward, my primary goal is to uphold the standard of excellence that the Emelin Theatre is known for, while also exploring innovative avenues to enhance our offerings and engagement with the community."

ABOUT THE EMELIN

Founded in 1972, the Emelin is an intimate 267 seat non-profit venue presenting world-class performing arts to Westchester County and beyond. Each season the Emelin presents numerous events including all genres of music, comedy, dance, family theatre and school programs, and independent and contemporary film. Throughout the year, we host many community events and serve as a venue for area performing arts schools and programs. Presenting more than 125 performances annually for a multi-generational audience of over 25,000 people and engaging hundreds of artists, we are a true community and regional resource.  The Emelin provides a broad range of performing arts of the highest integrity in an accessible venue at affordable prices and is proud to serve the needs of our diverse audiences by offering them rich cultural opportunities that inspire, entertain, and educate.
 



RELATED STORIES - Rockland / Westchester

1
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Rockland / Westchester! Winners include Penguin Rep Theatre, Westchester Sandbox Theater and more.

2
Comedy Legend Robert Klein to Perform at The Schoolhouse Theater Photo
Comedy Legend Robert Klein to Perform at The Schoolhouse Theater

Comedy legend Robert Klein brings his unparalleled wit and humor to the Schoolhouse Theater for a special benefit performance.

3
Award Winning Childrens Theatre Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts to Present the 2023 Photo
Award Winning Children's Theatre Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts to Present the 2023-24 Family Series

Award Winning Children's Theatre presents the 2023-24 Family Series. Learn about the productions!

4
ITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION Opens At Elmwood Playhouse Photo
ITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION Opens At Elmwood Playhouse

Elmwood Playhouse presents Italian American Reconciliation, by John Patrick Shanley, opening on January 19, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Comedy Legend Robert Klein to Perform at The Schoolhouse TheaterComedy Legend Robert Klein to Perform at The Schoolhouse Theater
Award Winning Children's Theatre Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts to Present the 2023-24 Family SeriesAward Winning Children's Theatre Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts to Present the 2023-24 Family Series
ITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION Opens At Elmwood PlayhouseITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION Opens At Elmwood Playhouse
Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts Receives New York State Council On The Arts GrantEmelin Theatre for the Performing Arts Receives New York State Council On The Arts Grant

Videos

Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Video
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
Cast & Creative Of MYSTIC PIZZA Walks Opening Night Red Carpet Video
Cast & Creative Of MYSTIC PIZZA Walks Opening Night Red Carpet
View all Videos

Rockland / Westchester SHOWS
Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top in Rockland / Westchester Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (8/16-8/16)
The Sound Inside in Rockland / Westchester The Sound Inside
Arc Stages (2/02-2/17)
The Kite Runner in Rockland / Westchester The Kite Runner
Eisenhower Hall Theatre (5/05-5/05)
Chicago in Rockland / Westchester Chicago
Eisenhower Hall Theatre (4/21-4/21)
Hairspray in Rockland / Westchester Hairspray
Eisenhower Hall Theatre (1/28-1/28)
Jesus Christ Superstar in Rockland / Westchester Jesus Christ Superstar
Eisenhower Hall Theatre (4/14-4/14)
Hootie & The Blowfish in Rockland / Westchester Hootie & The Blowfish
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (6/27-6/27)
Alanis Morissette The Triple Moon Tour in Rockland / Westchester Alanis Morissette The Triple Moon Tour
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (7/05-7/05)
Evenings of Dance in Westchester in Rockland / Westchester Evenings of Dance in Westchester
ArtsWestchester gallery (1/26-1/28)
Three-Time GRAMMY® Winner, pianist Gustavo Casenave, presents his trio in Westchester in Rockland / Westchester Three-Time GRAMMY® Winner, pianist Gustavo Casenave, presents his trio in Westchester
JAZZ ON MAIN (1/27-1/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You