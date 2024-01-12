Comedy Legend Robert Klein to Perform at The Schoolhouse Theater

Comedy legend Robert Klein brings uproarious laughter to Schoolhouse Theater in support of Westchester County's oldest professional theater.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Rivertowns Playhouse Announces New Theater Residency At Irvington Presbyterian Church Photo 2 Rivertowns Playhouse Announces New Theater Residency At Irvington Presbyterian Church
White Plains Performing Arts Center Presents Linda Eder, January 20 Photo 3 White Plains Performing Arts Center Presents Linda Eder, January 20
Arc Stages to Present THE SOUND INSIDE by Adam Rapp in February Photo 4 Arc Stages to Present THE SOUND INSIDE by Adam Rapp in February

Comedy Legend Robert Klein to Perform at The Schoolhouse Theater

Prepare for an evening of uproarious laughter as comedy icon Robert Klein graces the stage for a special benefit performance in support of the Schoolhouse Theater, Westchester County's oldest professional theater.

Robert Klein, a legendary figure in the world of comedy, will bring his unparalleled wit and humor to captivate the audience on February 3rd, 2024, at 7pm. The Schoolhouse Theater, nestled in the heart of Westchester County, has been a cultural cornerstone for the community for decades, showcasing top-notch performances and fostering a love for the arts. Schoolhouse is currently nominated for 11 BroadwayWorld Awards for its 2023 season, including Best Play and Favorite Local Theater.

Robert will team up with his long-time friend and accompanist Bob Stein as he unleashes his comedic genius and lightning harmonica riffs to lift our spirits and Raise the Roof. This benefit performance promises an unforgettable night of entertainment and a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience the comedic genius of Robert Klein while contributing to the preservation and enhancement of the Schoolhouse Theater. All funds raised from the event will go towards supporting the theater, and its ongoing mission to provide quality entertainment, nurture local talent, and engage the community in the arts.

"We are thrilled to welcome all-time legend Robert Klein to our stage for this special evening," said Owen Thompson, Schoolhouse's Artistic Director. "His comedic prowess is unparalleled, and we are deeply honored to have him join us in supporting the arts and the Schoolhouse Theater's rich legacy," added Producing Director Bram Lewis.

This event not only offers a chance to enjoy a night of laughter with one of comedy's greats but also provides an opportunity for patrons to play a vital role in sustaining the cultural vibrancy of Westchester County.

Tickets for the benefit performance are available at Click Here, where theatergoers can also find information about Schoolhouse's 2024 season.

Don't miss out on an evening of hilarity and heartwarming support for the Schoolhouse Theater. Join us for an unforgettable night with Robert Klein, where laughter meets philanthropy, and the arts continue to thrive.

Event:

Robert Klein at the Schoolhouse Theater, 2.3.24 @7pm.

Location:

North Salem Community Center, 3 Owens Road, Croton Falls, NY 10519




RELATED STORIES - Rockland / Westchester

1
Award Winning Childrens Theatre Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts to Present the 2023 Photo
Award Winning Children's Theatre Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts to Present the 2023-24 Family Series

Award Winning Children's Theatre presents the 2023-24 Family Series. Learn about the productions!

2
ITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION Opens At Elmwood Playhouse Photo
ITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION Opens At Elmwood Playhouse

Elmwood Playhouse presents Italian American Reconciliation, by John Patrick Shanley, opening on January 19, 2024.

3
Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts Receives New York State Council On The Arts Grant Photo
Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts Receives New York State Council On The Arts Grant

Emelin has received a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts.

4
Arc Stages to Present THE SOUND INSIDE by Adam Rapp in February Photo
Arc Stages to Present THE SOUND INSIDE by Adam Rapp in February

Tension resonates in Arc Stages’ production of The Sound Inside.

More Hot Stories For You

Comedy Legend Robert Klein to Perform at The Schoolhouse TheaterComedy Legend Robert Klein to Perform at The Schoolhouse Theater
Award Winning Children's Theatre Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts to Present the 2023-24 Family SeriesAward Winning Children's Theatre Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts to Present the 2023-24 Family Series
ITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION Opens At Elmwood PlayhouseITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION Opens At Elmwood Playhouse
Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts Receives New York State Council On The Arts GrantEmelin Theatre for the Performing Arts Receives New York State Council On The Arts Grant

Videos

Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More Video
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform 'Our Time' in New Music Video Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform 'Our Time' in New Music Video
View all Videos

Rockland / Westchester SHOWS
Jason Mraz & The SuperBand in Rockland / Westchester Jason Mraz & The SuperBand
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (7/12-7/12)
Alanis Morissette The Triple Moon Tour in Rockland / Westchester Alanis Morissette The Triple Moon Tour
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (7/05-7/05)
Hootie & The Blowfish in Rockland / Westchester Hootie & The Blowfish
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (6/27-6/27)
Evenings of Dance in Westchester in Rockland / Westchester Evenings of Dance in Westchester
ArtsWestchester gallery (1/26-1/28)
Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top in Rockland / Westchester Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (8/16-8/16)
The Sound Inside in Rockland / Westchester The Sound Inside
Arc Stages (2/02-2/17)
Supersized Women of Comedy in Rockland / Westchester Supersized Women of Comedy
The Turning Point Theater (2/09-2/09)
The Kite Runner in Rockland / Westchester The Kite Runner
Eisenhower Hall Theatre (5/05-5/05)
Chicago in Rockland / Westchester Chicago
Eisenhower Hall Theatre (4/21-4/21)
The Simon & Garfunkel Songbook: an Evening of Songs & Stories ft Aztec Two-Step 2.0 w narration by Tony Traguardo in Rockland / Westchester The Simon & Garfunkel Songbook: an Evening of Songs & Stories ft Aztec Two-Step 2.0 w narration by Tony Traguardo
Tarrytown Music Hall (2/24-2/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You