Comedy Legend Robert Klein to Perform at The Schoolhouse Theater

Prepare for an evening of uproarious laughter as comedy icon Robert Klein graces the stage for a special benefit performance in support of the Schoolhouse Theater, Westchester County's oldest professional theater.

Robert Klein, a legendary figure in the world of comedy, will bring his unparalleled wit and humor to captivate the audience on February 3rd, 2024, at 7pm. The Schoolhouse Theater, nestled in the heart of Westchester County, has been a cultural cornerstone for the community for decades, showcasing top-notch performances and fostering a love for the arts. Schoolhouse is currently nominated for 11 BroadwayWorld Awards for its 2023 season, including Best Play and Favorite Local Theater.

Robert will team up with his long-time friend and accompanist Bob Stein as he unleashes his comedic genius and lightning harmonica riffs to lift our spirits and Raise the Roof. This benefit performance promises an unforgettable night of entertainment and a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience the comedic genius of Robert Klein while contributing to the preservation and enhancement of the Schoolhouse Theater. All funds raised from the event will go towards supporting the theater, and its ongoing mission to provide quality entertainment, nurture local talent, and engage the community in the arts.

"We are thrilled to welcome all-time legend Robert Klein to our stage for this special evening," said Owen Thompson, Schoolhouse's Artistic Director. "His comedic prowess is unparalleled, and we are deeply honored to have him join us in supporting the arts and the Schoolhouse Theater's rich legacy," added Producing Director Bram Lewis.

This event not only offers a chance to enjoy a night of laughter with one of comedy's greats but also provides an opportunity for patrons to play a vital role in sustaining the cultural vibrancy of Westchester County.

Tickets for the benefit performance are available at Click Here, where theatergoers can also find information about Schoolhouse's 2024 season.

Don't miss out on an evening of hilarity and heartwarming support for the Schoolhouse Theater. Join us for an unforgettable night with Robert Klein, where laughter meets philanthropy, and the arts continue to thrive.

Event:

Robert Klein at the Schoolhouse Theater, 2.3.24 @7pm.

Location:

North Salem Community Center, 3 Owens Road, Croton Falls, NY 10519