Cast Set for BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at White Plains Performing Arts Center

The White Plains Performing Arts Center has revealed the cast for their Mainstage production of BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL, playing April 12 – May 5.

Before she was hit-maker Carole King — she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with Tapestry, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began — and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. Beautiful is the inspiring tale about a girl who became King with a stirring book by the late Oscar and Tony-nominated Douglas McGrath and the music and lyrics of icons Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. Featuring such unforgettable classics as "You've Got a Friend", "One Fine Day", "So Far Away", "Take Good Care of My Baby", "Up on the Roof", "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling", "Will You Love Me Tomorrow", and "Natural Woman", this Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember and a story you'll never forget.

Leading the cast are Brianna Kothari Barnes as Carole King, Dan Hoy as Gerry Goffin, Jillian Butler as Cynthia Weil and Stavros Koumbaros as Barry Mann with Anthony John Bourray as Don Kirshner and Michelle Jennings as Genie Klein. Rounding out the company are Lucas Hinds Babcock, Connor Barr, Kiana Clarke, Randie Ford, Najee Gabay-Knight, Kayla Goins, Charis Michelle Gullage, Kristin Bria Hopkins, Katherine Lindsley, Nicholas J. Reese, Brooke Smith, Colin Sullivan, Alli Sutton and Ephraim Takyi.

“Beautiful is an exceptionally constructed jukebox musical with a fast moving, funny and heartwarming book that opens the door into the remarkable life of the most successful songwriters of all time, Carole King. Our company of performers so perfectly inhabit the brilliant musical world of not only Carole King, but Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann, Cynthia Weil, The Drifters, The Shirelles and The Righteous Brothers. I am so excited for the White Plains audiences to experience our brilliant cast embody these legends. The music featured inBeautiful means so much to so many people and being able to create these moments on stage is an absolute dream.” says Marc Tumminelli, Director.

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL is Directed by Marc Tumminelli with Music Direction by Stephen Ferri and Choreography by Cameron Anika Hill. The production features the original West End set designed by Derek McLane and costumes designed by Alejo Vietti, Lighting Design by Matthew Guminski, Sound Design by Don Hanna, and Stage Managed by Bethany Sortman. Book by Douglas McGrath, Word and Music by Gerry Goffin & Carole King and Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil.

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, please contact boxoffice@wppac.com