Cast Set for ANASTASIA at White Plains Performing Arts Center

The production is playing December 15 - January 7.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

The White Plains Performing Arts Center has revealed the cast for their Mainstage production of ANASTASIA, playing December 15 – January 7 which marks the shows first professional regional production. 

From the Tony Award winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, comes this dazzling musical based on the beloved 1997 animated movie. From the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.  Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat to find out if she is indeed Princess Anastasia.  Including classic songs from the motion picture like “Journey to the Past” and “Once Upon a December”, this show is perfect for the whole family this holiday season.

Leading the cast are Katherine Lindsley as Anya, Coleman Cummings as Dmitry, Drew Becker as Gleb, Patricia Lawrence as the Dowager Empress, Caroline Huerta as Countess Lily and Broadway Veteran John Treacy Egan as Vlad.  Rounding out the company are Connor Barton, Anna Dreslinski, Danny Durr, Holly Echsner, Cody Edwards, Roberto Facchin, Grace Flynn, Raphe Gilliam, Meghan Hoey, Gerry Kenneth, Maggie Likcani, Marlena Lopez-Hilderley, Adam Shteinhauz, Aaron Shuf, Tala Siman, Daniela Tamasi and Aidan Ziegler-Hansen.

“Getting to be one of the first companies to produce this title is such a thrill for all involved and we cannot wait to share this lavish musical with our audiences. The show is filled with mystery, discovery, love, and loss - the elements of a perfect show for the holiday season. The musical gives everybody who grew up with the movie what they need now— finding yourself, romance, and taking your place in the world. It's truly the perfect show for the entire family.”  says the WPPAC team. 

ANASTASIA is Directed by Frank Portanova with Music Direction by Stephen Ferri and choreography by Josh Assor. The production features the original Broadway costumes designed by Linda Cho, Set Design by Christopher and Justin Swader, Lighting Design by Adam Honoré, Sound Design by Don Hanna, Video Design by Brad Petterson and Stage Managed by Brian Lynn.  Book by Terrence McNally, Music by Stephen Flaherty and Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

  

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at Click Here or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, please contact boxoffice@wppac.com.

The 2023-2024 Mainstage Season concludes with the Westchester Premiere of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical onstage April 12 – May 5.  


Recommended For You