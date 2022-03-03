CHOICES, A ROCK OPERA Hits Westchester Stage

"Choices: A Rock Opera," written and directed by Armonk resident, John Krupa, and produced by Choices A Rock Opera, Inc., an independent production company, tells the story of an ultrapdriven lead singer from a 1980's spandex wearing, hairspray rock band called "Choices."

Though his intense focus has garnered the band's success it has also left the singer (played by celebrated Broadway star MiG Ayesa) cocooned, emotionally underdeveloped, and void of any real experiences beyond the stage. When he finally meets an intriguing woman (played by veteran singer and actress Layla Davias) who introduces him to the vast world beyond what he's ever known, he soon realizes that he has a monumental choice to make.

Encouraged by his carousing bandmates (played by Joe Leo and Nick Celio) and a mysterious character (played by Krupa) who professes to be the only person who can bring the singer to super-stardom, it seems that Singer at first chooses that path, only to quickly afterwards forego his life of rock and roll debauchery for that of domestic bliss. The choice he makes soon does not pan out the way he intends, and he sinks to new lows. Even slap-in-the-face conversations by friends ("Best Friend" played by Christina Labrador) and fans present the moral center of the story, that not all choices work out the way you plan, but that doesn't make them remorseful choices.

Choices: A Rock Opera is a collaborative effort between Krupa and a group of professional musicians with over 150 years of combined experience working with the music industry's top talent. The band includes Artie Dillon, Hank DeCora, Mike Rosenman, Tommy Vinton and Grammy Award winning producer/engineer/musician/songwriter Bill Wittman. Krupa and musical director Rosenman are thrilled to have the world premiere of Choices: A Rock Opera in front of family and friends at state-of-the-art Whippoorwill Hall in their hometown of Armonk, NY.

Choices: A Rock Opera is all original material and is an actual opera with lyrics set to rock instrumentation consisting of beautiful melodies juxtaposed against heavy metal guitar playing and screaming synthesizers. It is different from other musicals set in this era, as it is not a parody, but an introspective and authentic depiction of that historical moment. This period of vibrant and exciting 1980's rock music will once again come to life on stage right here in Westchester at Whippoorwill Hall. Some audience members will relive their teen years while others will get a history lesson at a rock concert. The story is the music.

The show's goal is to hit the Broadway stage sometime in the near future.

Written and Directed by John Krupa

Produced by Choices A Rock Opera, Inc.

Music by John Krupa, Artie Dillon, Mike Rosenman, Tommy Vinton and Bill Wittman

Starring MiG Ayesa, Layla Davias, Nick Celio, Joe Leo, and Christina Labrador

Featuring Costumes and Props by Dawn Weinstein, Lighting by Zachary Dulny, Sound by Chris Grajewski, Production Management by Dana DelTreste, and Stage Management by Danielle Masterson. The show's crewed is rounded out by Miguel Cruz, Abigail Krupa, Olivier Plamadon, and Katie Thorn.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://choicesarockopera.com/tickets.