Benefit Performance Of FALSETTOS At Antrim Playhouse To Support The Rockland County Pride Center

Join in on Sunday, April 3rd at 2pm for a special performance of Antrim Playhouse's production of the Tony-award winning musical, Falsettos, by William Finn and James Lapine. All tickets are $25 and benefit the Rockland County Pride Center.

The Rockland County Pride Center is a 501(c)(3) LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer) community center with a justice focused mission. Rockland Pride works to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ people through: Free and low-cost community events; Monthly support groups; LGBTQ+ Youth Program to empower and support young people; Partner with Montefiore Nyack Hospital to provide LGBTQ+ healthcare at the Jacobs Family Pride Wellness Center; Survival services to ensure everyone's basic needs are met; Referrals, individual advocacy, and navigation around medical care, mental health, housing, legal, and social services; and Advocacy to address discrimination, close service gaps, and make change. We envision and manifest an abundant world where LGBTQ+ people of all ages are safe, pursuing their dreams and goals, and held by a strong, vibrant community.

Falsettos revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. It's a hilarious and achingly poignant look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family... and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories.

Falsettos stars Edward Van Saders and Jon Huston as Marvin and Whizzer. Both are Rockland County gay dads and members of Rockland County Pride Center. In addition, another member of the Rockland County Pride Community, David W. Julien, designed the set for the show. The cast also features Lisa Spielman as Marvin's wife Trina, Jeff Parsons as their psychiatrist Mendel, Jake Ellengold as their son Jason, and Grace Kelly Kretzman and Alexa Kelly as Dr. Charlotte and Cordelia.

Cal Chiang directs and choreographs this musical exploration of the infinite possibilities making up the modern family. Music Direction is by Steve Bell; Set Construction by Ralph Felice; Lighting Design by Mike Gnazzo; Costumes by Catherine Brunelle; Stage Manager is Dana Duff.

Tickets for the fundraiser can be purchased at https://rockland-pride-center.networkforgood.com/events/39522-falsettos-fundraiser-for-pride

Tickets for other performance can be purchased at www.antrimplayhouse.com