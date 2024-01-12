Award Winning Children's Theatre Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts to Present the 2023-24 Family Series

The series features THE BOY WHO CRIED WOLF" on Feb 10 and "DOT DOT DOT: A NEW MUSICAL" on Mar 16 and more.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts' 2023-24 Family Series, has revealed its upcoming 2023-24 family series. 

 

 

FEB 10 | THE BOY WHO CRIED WOLF

MAR 16 | DOT DOT DOT: A NEW MUSICAL

APR 6 | THE RAINBOW FISH

MAY 5 | ROSIE REVERE, ENGINEER & FRIENDS

JUN 2 | CHARLOTTE'S WEB

 

The Emelin Theatre's 2024 Family Programs are made possible in part by Con Edison.

 

 

THE BOY WHO CRIED WOLF

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2024 @ 11AM & 2PM | FAMILY | ADULTS $24/ CHILDREN $19

This beautiful, warming wintery tale brings the famous Aesop fable to life with a gifted ensemble of actor-musicians who play the endearing characters, the hilarious sheep and perhaps a scary wolf or two!

Ages 3+

A Tutti Frutti of Leeds Production

WEB

 

DOT DOT DOT: A NEW MUSICAL

SATURDAY, MARCH 16, 2024 @ 11AM & 2PM | FAMILY | ADULTS $24/ CHILDREN $19

An exciting new production based on the Creatrilogy trio of award-winning picture books by The New York Times bestselling author Peter H. Reynolds – “The Dot,” “Ish” and “Sky Color.” The musical, like the series, celebrates the power of originality, self-expression, and opening our eyes to look beyond the expected.

Ages 6-9

A TheatreWorksUSA Production

WEB

 

THE RAINBOW FISH

SATURDAY, APRIL 6, 2024 @ 11AM & 2PM | FAMILY | ADULTS $24/ CHILDREN $19

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia's “The Rainbow Fish,” is an original stage adaptation of Marcus Pfister's colorful story as well two of the author's companion tales, “Rainbow Fish Discovers the Deep Sea” and “Opposites.” The visually stunning production incorporates innovative puppetry, striking scenic effects, and evocative original music to provide very young audiences with an effortless introduction to the performing arts and the excitement of reading. 

Ages 4-8

A Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia Production

WEB

 

ROSIE REVERE, ENGINEER & FRIENDS

SUNDAY, MAY 5, 2024 @ 11AM & 2PM | FAMILY | ADULTS $24/ CHILDREN $19

A fun musical based on the books “Rosie Revere, Engineer;” “Iggy Peck, Architect;” and “Ada Twist Scientist” by Andrea Beaty, about three inquisitive out-of-the-box thinkers. 

Ages 5-9

A TheatreWorksUSA Production

WEB

 

CHARLOTTE'S WEB

SUNDAY, JUNE 2, 2024 @ 11AM & 2PM | FAMILY | ADULTS $24/ CHILDREN $19

Based on E.B. White's treasured tale, this heartwarming musical features madcap and endearing farm animals and explores the themes of bravery, selfless love and the true meaning of friendship.

Ages 5-10

A TheatreWorksUSA Production

WEB

 

Please visit www.emelin.org for updates

 

Address: Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts, 153 Library Lane, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Email:      boxoffice@emelin.org

Phone:    914-698-0098

Web :      emelin.org

Box Office in-person Hours:  2 hours prior to every scheduled performance. 

 

Founded in 1972, the Emelin Theatre is an intimate 267 seat non-profit venue presenting world-class performing arts to Westchester County and beyond. Each season the Emelin presents numerous events including all genres of music, comedy, dance, family theatre and school programs, and independent and contemporary film. Throughout the year, we host many community events and serve as a venue for area performing arts schools and programs. Presenting more than 125 performances annually for a multi-generational audience of over 25,000 people and engaging hundreds of artists, we are a true community and regional resource.  The Emelin provides a broad range of performing arts of the highest integrity in an accessible venue at affordable prices and is proud to serve the needs of our diverse audiences by offering them rich cultural opportunities that inspire, entertain, and educate.

 

THEATREWORKS USA pictures a world in which theatre gives rising generations a reason to look up and explore themselves and their communities with optimism and excitement. It creates exceptional, transformative theatrical experiences that are accessible to young and family audiences in diverse communities throughout New York City and North America.

 

TUTTI FRUTTI OF LEEDS delights children through imaginative and meaningful theatre. For over 30 years Tutti Frutti created high-quality, inventive theatre performances for children aged 3+ and their families from its base in Harehills, Leeds.

 

Mermaid Theatre OF NOVA SCOTIA ranks among North America's most respected theatres for the young and plays an important ambassadorial role for Nova Scotia and for Canada. Based in the Town of Windsor, Mermaid has performed for more than 6 million spectators on four continents since it was founded in 1972 and has earned Export Excellence awards from both the Governments of Canada and of Nova Scotia.




Recommended For You