Award Winning Children's Theatre Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts to Present the 2023-24 Family Series

Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts' 2023-24 Family Series, has revealed its upcoming 2023-24 family series.

FEB 10 | THE BOY WHO CRIED WOLF

MAR 16 | DOT DOT DOT: A NEW MUSICAL

APR 6 | THE RAINBOW FISH

MAY 5 | ROSIE REVERE, ENGINEER & FRIENDS

JUN 2 | CHARLOTTE'S WEB

The Emelin Theatre's 2024 Family Programs are made possible in part by Con Edison.

THE BOY WHO CRIED WOLF

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2024 @ 11AM & 2PM | FAMILY | ADULTS $24/ CHILDREN $19

This beautiful, warming wintery tale brings the famous Aesop fable to life with a gifted ensemble of actor-musicians who play the endearing characters, the hilarious sheep and perhaps a scary wolf or two!

Ages 3+

A Tutti Frutti of Leeds Production

DOT DOT DOT: A NEW MUSICAL

SATURDAY, MARCH 16, 2024 @ 11AM & 2PM | FAMILY | ADULTS $24/ CHILDREN $19

An exciting new production based on the Creatrilogy trio of award-winning picture books by The New York Times bestselling author Peter H. Reynolds – “The Dot,” “Ish” and “Sky Color.” The musical, like the series, celebrates the power of originality, self-expression, and opening our eyes to look beyond the expected.

Ages 6-9

A TheatreWorksUSA Production

THE RAINBOW FISH

SATURDAY, APRIL 6, 2024 @ 11AM & 2PM | FAMILY | ADULTS $24/ CHILDREN $19

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia's “The Rainbow Fish,” is an original stage adaptation of Marcus Pfister's colorful story as well two of the author's companion tales, “Rainbow Fish Discovers the Deep Sea” and “Opposites.” The visually stunning production incorporates innovative puppetry, striking scenic effects, and evocative original music to provide very young audiences with an effortless introduction to the performing arts and the excitement of reading.

Ages 4-8

A Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia Production

ROSIE REVERE, ENGINEER & FRIENDS

SUNDAY, MAY 5, 2024 @ 11AM & 2PM | FAMILY | ADULTS $24/ CHILDREN $19

A fun musical based on the books “Rosie Revere, Engineer;” “Iggy Peck, Architect;” and “Ada Twist Scientist” by Andrea Beaty, about three inquisitive out-of-the-box thinkers.

Ages 5-9

A TheatreWorksUSA Production

CHARLOTTE'S WEB

SUNDAY, JUNE 2, 2024 @ 11AM & 2PM | FAMILY | ADULTS $24/ CHILDREN $19

Based on E.B. White's treasured tale, this heartwarming musical features madcap and endearing farm animals and explores the themes of bravery, selfless love and the true meaning of friendship.

Ages 5-10

A TheatreWorksUSA Production

