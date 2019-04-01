Ashley Griffin and Lori Petty Receive Award For Their Work On Hit Play TRIAL And Its Advocacy Impact

On Thursday March 28th Ashley Griffin and Lori Petty received the WellLife Network Community Outreach and Partnership award for their work on the hit play Trial and its advocacy impact. Trial, a new play by Ashley Griffin(Snow, Twilight the Unauthorized Musical Parody), and directed by Lori Petty(Orange is New Black, A League of Their Own) tells the unique, provocative, story of a young woman waiting for her own judgment in the bureaucratic system of the afterlife where she finds herself in the role of judge and jury to determine the eternal fate of her father, the man responsible for her abuse and death. The play is inspired by a true story.

Trial was presented at the Tilles Center in all-star benefit for WellLife, followed by an awards ceremony and talk back with the cast and creative team. Proceeds from the production benefited the Children and Family Services of WellLife Network and support the agency's Long Island network of education, training and counseling services for children and adult survivors of sexual violence.

"The issue of family violence affects the entire family," said Rebecca Costa, Vice President, Long Island Operations. "Our person-centered treatment services serve not only the survivor of sexual trauma, but the entire family on their path to recovery and wellness." Suicide is an all too common result of sexual trauma. WellLife Network has developed workshops and training seminars on suicide prevention that address these issues which are designed for community stakeholders, clinical/ non-clinical staff, educators, families, students, and other concerned citizens.

Deborah Boatright,benefit co-chair and a board member of WellLife Network, said "We are thrilled and very honored to have a large portion original cast perform this benefit-staged reading for us. Ashley Griffin's haunting play movingly explores the issue of justice vs. mercy and the question: 'What would a victim decide if they could determine their abusers eternal fate?' This ensemble makes a strong statement - with a united voice and as a community - about the importance of raising awareness and stopping abuse against children and the subsequent dire effects of these acts which surface later in life.

Trial had a sold out, hit run this year off-Broadway at The American Theater of Actors (produced by THML Theatre Company,) and has been developed at Broadway's Manhattan Theater Club.

Cast members for Trial included: Ryan Clardy* (One Life To Live,) Ashley Griffin*(The Greatest Showman, "Hamlet" in Hamlet,) Shereen Hickman*(Amaluna,) Steve Hauck* (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,) Vinyetta James(Good Morning America,)Jete Laurence(Pet Sematary,) Jennifer Regan*(Born Yesterday,) and Malcolm Stephenson* Assistant direction by Madeline O'Hara (Blogologues)

*Appear courtesy Actors Equity Association

The production is directed by Lori Petty- Ms. Petty quickly achieved celebrity status in Hollywood, starring in A League of Their Own, Tank Girl and others. Most recently, she has become the fan favorite star of Orange Is the New Black and Gotham. Petty made her directorial debut with the feature film The Poker House,which she co-wrote.





