Arc Stages to Present THE SOUND INSIDE by Adam Rapp in February

Performances are February 2-17 at Arc Stages, located at 147 Wheeler Avenue in Pleasantville, NY.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Arc Stages to Present THE SOUND INSIDE by Adam Rapp in February Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages presents The Sound Inside by Adam Rapp for their professional company, the Next Stage. The Next Stage focuses on showcasing contemporary, innovative work by a wide variety of exciting and talented writers. It is the third wing of a company that also includes a thriving Educational Stage and Community Stage.

The Sound Inside is directed by Ann-Ngaire Martin. Starring Joan Hess* & Henry Nicholas Temple*. 

A brilliant Ivy League writing professor. A talented yet mysterious student. An unthinkable favor. Everyone has a story—the question is how it ends. 

"The story is fascinating because it looks at why writers are compelled to write,” says director Ann-Ngaire Martin. “And how different people muster courage and hope under impossible circumstances.” Arc Stages' intimate space is the perfect venue for this gripping and provocative drama. 

Joan Hess will return to Arc Stages as the brilliant Ivy League professor, Bella Baird. Hess starred in The Next Stage production of Every Brilliant Thing in 2018 and The Goat or, Who Is Sylvia? last season. Henry Nicolas Temple makes his Arc Stages debut as Christopher Dunn. Temple's most recent work includes Jake in the feature film Our Future's Past.

Performances are February 2-17 at Arc Stages, located at 147 Wheeler Avenue in Pleasantville, NY.

Tickets are $38 for adults, $30 for students, $28 for seniors. To purchase tickets, please visit www.arcstages.org or call 914-747-6206.

About Arc Stages

Arc Stages is a multifaceted arts organization in Pleasantville, New York, which is composed of three theatre companies under one roof, that strives to better serve the community and its artistic needs: The Educational Stage is an educational theatre company where students of all ages explore the world of theater through innovative classes, workshops and productions; The Community Stage is a community theatre company for actors, singers and technicians from all walks of life, that offers the best in musicals and dramas; The Next Stage is a professional theatre company that produces innovative, contemporary theatre as well as new works, cabaret, workshops and staged readings.

*member of Actors' Equity Association




