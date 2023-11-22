Arc Stages Hosts Second Annual New Play Festival

Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages presents their Second Annual New Play Festival: "Shadows And Reveals."



The performance will be held at Arc Stages, located at 147 Wheeler Avenue in Pleasantville, NY on Saturday, December 2nd at 7pm. Tickets are $15. To purchase tickets, please visit www.arcstages.org or call 914-747-6206.



The Arc Stages Second Annual New Play Festival: "Shadows and Reveals" will be directed by Stephanie Kovacs Cohen, Kevin Gallagher and John Palacio. The evening will feature staged readings of 9 original one-act plays inspired by the theme of shadows and reveals, written by: Seth Freeman, Dane Futrell, Sharon Goldner, Roger Henry, Luke Herzog, Eric Lee, Allison Page, Michael Towers and Eric Weil. The festival is the culmination of a selection process in which over 650 plays were submitted to Arc Stages for consideration. Starring: Alan Cohen, Phoebe Dunn, India Hammer, Ryan Hontz, Richie Hunter, Anne-Marie Kavulla, Hannah Kluger, Andrew Laden, Aidan McCarthy, Julia McCarthy, Luz Montez, Amy Morris, Ann Mounty, Eric Novak, John Palacio, Alan Partelow-Zika, Chris Partelow-Zika, Ari Spence and Jennifer Tulchin.