Arc Stages Hosts Second Annual New Play Festival

The performance will be held at Arc Stages, located at 147 Wheeler Avenue in Pleasantville, NY on Saturday, December 2nd at 7pm.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

Arc Stages Hosts Second Annual New Play Festival

Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages presents their Second Annual New Play Festival: "Shadows And Reveals."

The performance will be held at Arc Stages, located at 147 Wheeler Avenue in Pleasantville, NY on Saturday, December 2nd at 7pm. Tickets are $15. To purchase tickets, please visit www.arcstages.org or call 914-747-6206.

The Arc Stages Second Annual New Play Festival: "Shadows and Reveals" will be directed by Stephanie Kovacs Cohen, Kevin Gallagher and John Palacio. The evening will feature staged readings of 9 original one-act plays inspired by the theme of shadows and reveals, written by: Seth Freeman, Dane Futrell, Sharon Goldner, Roger Henry, Luke Herzog, Eric Lee, Allison Page, Michael Towers and Eric Weil. The festival is the culmination of a selection process in which over 650 plays were submitted to Arc Stages for consideration. Starring: Alan Cohen, Phoebe Dunn, India Hammer, Ryan Hontz, Richie Hunter, Anne-Marie Kavulla, Hannah Kluger, Andrew Laden, Aidan McCarthy, Julia McCarthy, Luz Montez, Amy Morris, Ann Mounty, Eric Novak, John Palacio, Alan Partelow-Zika, Chris Partelow-Zika, Ari Spence and Jennifer Tulchin.


