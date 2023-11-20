Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards

Anthony Rodia's TOTALLY RELATABLE Tour Hits Mohegan Sun Live at The Cabaret Theatre May 10th and 11th

Tickets to see the Westchester, New York native go on sale Wednesday, November 22nd at 10:00am.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

Star Comedian Anthony Rodia will perform two shows at The Cabaret Theatre at Mohegan Sun as a part of his Totally Relatable Tour on Friday, May 10th and Saturday, May 11th. Both shows kick off at 8:00pm.

Tickets to see the Westchester, New York native go on sale Wednesday, November 22nd at 10:00am via Click Here Tickets can also be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting on Thursday, November 23rd, subject to availability.

Rodia came out of the womb making people laugh. In his 20's he tried a few open mics, but ultimately took a different career path as a finance manager of a luxury car dealership. In 2019, Rodia returned to comedy and left his day job to become a full-time stand-up comic. He hit the ground running and performed 100 shows in just nine months, and within three years Anthony has gained a massive fan base online and around the country.

In a very short time, Anthony gained over 900,000 social media followers and his YouTube videos have amassed over 22 million views. Rodia's comedy pulls from his real life and razor-sharp observations on marriage, parenthood, road rage, and everything else worthy of a social media rant.

With the onset of quarantine, Anthony made the most of a captive audience, delivering a staggering 86 weekly videos. “ROAD RAGE WEDNESDAY” became a fan favorite, but his Uncle Vinny and Zia Lucia characters transformed into a phenomenon. They are the crazy uncle and aunt you love but can't be out in public with, who speak their minds (whether you asked for it or not).

In 2021, Anthony launched Rodia Wines, which include a Zia Lucia's White Blend and Uncle Vinny's Red Blend that both pair perfectly with any of your favorite Italian dishes. Rodia Wines will soon be available in local retail stores and is currently available online at https://rodiawines.myshopify.com/.  

Rodia also hosts the weekly podcast, Little Bit of Laughs on Podcast One. Get to know the comedian behind your favorite viral videos and stand-up comedy alongside his co-host and radio legend Goumba Johnny. Join Anthony and Goumba as they get into hot topics, rants, pranks, and listener's questions and stories.


