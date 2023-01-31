Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wilbury Theatre Group Presents Special Performances Of /A.DICK.TED/ 

Performances run February 24 through March 4, 2023.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Wilbury Theatre Group presents a limited run of /a.dick.ted/ OR, learning to breathe underwater; a ritual of lemons. also known as, I love you, I hate you, shut up & tell me everything! [a mostly-true entirely-honest tale of recovery] A SOLO PUNK ROCK EPIC POEM - February 24 through March 4, 2023. Written and performed by Teddy Lytle and directed by Harmon dot aut, the show runs for four performances only. Tickets for all performances are $5-$55 through the Wilbury Theatre Group's innovative Name-Your-Price model, and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221973®id=79&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthewilburygroup.org%2Fa-dick-ted.html?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

When you can't remember the single most important event that profoundly changed your life, do you stand a chance at changing for the better? More than a concert, less than a play; a disjointed collection of true events in a semi-interactive multimedia exploration of mental illness, addiction, recovery, and superheroes.

"If I've learned anything from my specific brand of alcoholism, I've learned this: Community is the answer in recovery, we accomplish nothing alone," explains creator Teddy Lytle. "I moved to Rhode Island in pursuit of my MFA in Acting in 2015, three weeks after waking up handcuffed to a hospital bed with a neck brace on; that is to say, my higher learning and mental health struggles became inexorably intertwined."

Lytle continues, "I initially wrote /a.dick.ted/ in 2019 as my MFA thesis and perhaps not so subtle amends to my academic community. As my colleagues went on to NYC or LA, I stayed in RI, unwilling to lose the community of recovery I had hard earned. Over the years and personal gains; relapses; institutionalizations; misdiagnosis; medications; a pandemic or two; school shootings; rising suicide rates; opiate epidemics; believe it or not, I learned a thing or two; and I continued to experiment with ideas, submitting bits and pieces and variations of a theme to fringe-festivals, open mic nights, and poetry readings.

"This chapter of my journey began on the eve of 2020 when Josh Short (Wilbury Theatre Group's Artistic Director) listened patiently to a relatively unknown excitable newly-sober former grad-student rambling on and on in his office, and without hesitation or judgment, Josh gave me a chance to tell this story. The mostly-honest entirely-true tale of addiction, recovery, relapse, and superheroes is told through poetry, music, projections, and features Bay McCulloch."

"Since 2019 Teddy has been an incredibly generous collaborator, artist, and friend to us here at the Wilbury Group," says Artistic Director Josh Short. "We're very excited to be able to present this special event with our audiences, and it's been an honor for us to be able to support him as he shares his story. We can't wait to see how it continues to grow and develop with this new iteration."




For the first time ever, Dino Ranch Live is hitting the road and will Dino-SOAR onto The VETS stage on May 18. The fun-filled, family friendly and action-packed live show is based on the hit animated series seen on Disney Junior and follows the adventures of the Cassidy family and junior Ranchers Jon, Min, Miguel, their lovable dinos Blitz, Clover and Tango and the mischievous Tin Horn Trio.
