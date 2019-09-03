Wilbury Group Presents MUELLER REPORT FAN FICTION One Night Only!

The Wilbury Theatre Group proudly presents The Mueller Report Fan Fiction and other political plot twists with Liz Zito, presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group new works / Studio W program for one night only on Saturday, September 7 at 7:30pm.

From Brooklyn, NY comes the performative reading of the Mueller Report that promises to leave audiences more informed than Congress after just one viewing.

It took Robert Mueller two years to complete his 400-page report, the March 2019 release came complete in a sea of black redactions. What's really in that report? What are they hiding from us? Why won't Mueller talk?

Liz Zito has all the answers and more...

PRESS: Check out Mueller Report Fan Fiction featured on NBC Nightly News and in The Seattle Times

Filling the redacted segments with her own noir narrative fan fiction, Mueller Report Fan Fiction is not only a reading of the infamous report, but a journey deeper into Mueller's soul on his final FBI mission, and the swan song he deserves.

ABOUT LIZ ZITO

Liz Zito is a multi-media artist and humorist based in Brooklyn NY. Zito uses her work as a tool to subvert mainstream systems. Closely studying educational institutions, Zito's work thinks critically about the evolution of art making in the age of the internet, using accessible information to reach informal audiences. Zito humorously dissects deeply ingrained power dynamics within politics, religion, pop culture and western civilization, creating work that lives happiest outside the confines of traditional art spaces.



Zito is currently an administrator at the School of Visual Arts, MFA Photography, Video, and Related Media program, where she received her MFA in 2015.

Winner of the 2018 National Theater Company Award from the American Theatre Wing, The Wilbury Theatre Group is a professional, nonprofit theatre company based in Providence, Rhode Island. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Josh Short, The Wilbury Group engages our community in thought-provoking conversation through new works, reimagined classics and adventurous playmaking. We are idealistic, ambitious, and stubborn in our resolve to create theatre that entertains, enlightens, and inspires. thewilburygroup.org/about





