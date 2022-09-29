West Bay Community Theater Presents VILLAINS ONLY - THE VILLAINS RETURN

West Bay Community Theater will present its own unique musical revue, Villains Only - The Villains Return on Friday, October 28th & Saturday, October 29th, 2022 at The Arctic Playhouse in West Warwick.

The Villains Return is a sequel to WBCT's premiere production from October, 2019, Villains Only. That show, performed at a local grange hall in Saunderstown, was a self-curated review of songs from Broadway, film and popular music - all from the villain's point of view.

WBCT has grown since then, but it's always fun to return to your roots - especially when they're this devilishly fun. The Villains Return, with special Musical Direction by Eden Casteel, is another twisted cabaret featuring some expected baddies and some a little more off the beaten path. Besides Casteel, who not only performs but accompanies the entire cast on keys, Villains features Karen Besson, Micaela Chille, Peggy Dyer,

Meryn Flynn, Dean Hernandez, Tim Hoyt, and Jessica Pagliarini.

Until West Bay Community Theater settles into its future home in Wickford, they continue to rely on their colleagues and peers in the RI Theater community for performance space. For Villains, WBCT will be utilizing The Arctic Playhouse's cabaret space in West Warwick. Their previous production, HAIR - IN CONCERT was performed at the North Kingstown Town Beach bandshell while May's Great American Trailer Park Musical was produced with the help of Academy Players in Providence.

An edited preview of The Villains Return will be presented at the site of WBCT's future home at 55 Brown St in Wickford on Thursday, October 27th at 6:30pm as part of the Wicked Wickford Week celebrations.

WBCT's 2023 season will be announced soon.