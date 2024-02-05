WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Extended At The Gamm

Edward Albee's masterful 3-act play directed by Steve Kidd has been playing to full houses and critical praise since it opened in previews on January 25.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Review: HIR transfixes at The Wilbury Theatre Group Photo 2 Review: HIR transfixes at The Wilbury Theatre Group
Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD at Providence Performing Arts Center Photo 3 Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD at Providence Performing Arts Center
Review: LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) at Trinity Repertory Company Photo 4 Review: LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) at Trinity Repertory Company

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) announces 5 additional performances of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, extended by popular demand through February 25. Edward Albee's masterful 3-act play directed by Steve Kidd has been playing to full houses and critical praise since it opened in previews on January 25.

 

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? now runs through February 25 at 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I. Tickets: $20-$75 at 401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org/virginia

 

Extension performances are:

  • Thursday, Feb. 22 at 7pm
  • Friday, Feb. 23 at 7pm
  • Saturday, Feb. 24 at 2pm
  • Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7pm
  • Sunday, Feb. 25 at 2pm

 

A landmark of the American theater and arguably Albee's best work, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? explores the illusions we create in the face of painful truths and life's uncertainties. With Tony Estrella (George) and Jeanine Kane (Martha) as a middle-aged professor and his wife, and Gunnar Manchester (Nick) and Gabrielle McCauley (Honey) as a young couple drawn unwittingly into their hosts' marital warfare, The Gamm's production has been lauded for its compelling script, absurdist humor, and exceptional acting:

 

Nearly 20 years ago, this newspaper claimed that the Gamm was a “buzz-generating theater” that offered epic shows in an intimate space. It still is. “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” is a perfect coalescence of play, production, and performance that — for the next few weeks at least — makes Warwick a go-to destination for theater lovers. BOSTON GLOBE

 

Founded in 1984, the non-profit Gamm Theatre is proud to tell stories that entertain, provoke, and engage seriously with the most important issues of our time. The Gamm further serves the public with educational programming that enriches the cultural and civic life of our community. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Tony Estrella and Executive Director Jason Cabral, The Gamm is a regionally recognized, award-winning theater and a proud member of New England Area Theatre (NEAT), a bargaining unit of the Actors' Equity Association.




RELATED STORIES - Rhode Island

1
Review: WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at The Gamm Theatre Photo
Review: WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at The Gamm Theatre

Early on in Edward Albee’s ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’, husband George nonchalantly responds to his wife who has just insulted him with the declarative statement, “That’s not a very nice thing to say, Martha.” That sarcastic albeit loaded moment of seemingly civil interplay between the pair marks the beginning of a veritable conflagration of barbs, jabs, and insults delivered with continuously elevating anger and ferocity that only two people who know each other as well as they do—and love to hate each other as much as they appear to—could ever achieve, and with such audacity and eloquence.

2
Review: LA BROA (BROAD STREET) at Trinity Repertory Company Photo
Review: LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) at Trinity Repertory Company

What did our critic think of LA BROA’ (BROAD STREET) AT TRINITY REPERTORY COMPANY at Trinity Repertory Company? Opening night for La Broa’ at Trinity Rep felt like a party, a long-awaited homecoming for a community represented both on and off the stage.

3
ARTS Scholarships 2024 Program is Now Accepting Submissions From RI Middle School Students Photo
ARTS Scholarships 2024 Program is Now Accepting Submissions From RI Middle School Students

The Community Outreach Committee of the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) has announced that applications for the ARTS Scholarships 2024 program are available now!

4
Indigenous Musicians From The Blue Continent Will Unite To Sing For Our Changing Seas In M Photo
Indigenous Musicians From The Blue Continent Will Unite To Sing For Our Changing Seas In Multimedia Concert at FirstWorks

Indigenous Musicians from the Blue Continent Unite to Sing for our Changing Seas in Multimedia Concert Presented by FirstWorks. International performance collective Small Island Big Song spotlights Pacific and Indian Ocean island nations on the front lines of climate change through sweeping cinematography and deep musical heritage.

More Hot Stories For You

ARTS Scholarships 2024 Program is Now Accepting Submissions From RI Middle School StudentsARTS Scholarships 2024 Program is Now Accepting Submissions From RI Middle School Students
Indigenous Musicians From The Blue Continent Will Unite To Sing For Our Changing Seas In Multimedia Concert at FirstWorksIndigenous Musicians From The Blue Continent Will Unite To Sing For Our Changing Seas In Multimedia Concert at FirstWorks
Jimmy Carr is Coming To The VETS In Providence in AprilJimmy Carr is Coming To The VETS In Providence in April
Photos: First Look at Gamm Theatre's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?Photos: First Look at Gamm Theatre's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

Videos

Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today Video
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today
View all Videos

Rhode Island SHOWS
August Wilson's Fences in Rhode Island August Wilson's Fences
Trinity Repertory Company (3/21-4/28)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Rhode Island To Kill a Mockingbird
Providence Performing Arts Center (2/06-2/11)
FirstWorks presents Small Island Big Song in Rhode Island FirstWorks presents Small Island Big Song
The Strand Ballroom and Theatre (3/15-3/15)
Radiant Vermin in Rhode Island Radiant Vermin
J-DAPA (2/02-2/10)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Frozen in Rhode Island Frozen
Providence Performing Arts Center (3/07-3/17)
La Broa' (Broad Street) in Rhode Island La Broa' (Broad Street)
Trinity Repertory Company (1/18-2/18)
La Cage aux Folles in Rhode Island La Cage aux Folles
Trinity Repertory Company (5/30-6/30)
PLAYHOUSE CREATURES in Rhode Island PLAYHOUSE CREATURES
Burbage Theatre Co (2/01-2/25)
Company in Rhode Island Company
Providence Performing Arts Center (4/23-4/28)
Newport Dance Festival in Rhode Island Newport Dance Festival
Great Friends Meeting House (7/17-7/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You