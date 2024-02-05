WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Extended At The Gamm

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) announces 5 additional performances of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, extended by popular demand through February 25. Edward Albee's masterful 3-act play directed by Steve Kidd has been playing to full houses and critical praise since it opened in previews on January 25.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? now runs through February 25 at 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I. Tickets: $20-$75 at 401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org/virginia

Extension performances are:

Thursday, Feb. 22 at 7pm

Friday, Feb. 23 at 7pm

Saturday, Feb. 24 at 2pm

Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7pm

Sunday, Feb. 25 at 2pm

A landmark of the American theater and arguably Albee's best work, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? explores the illusions we create in the face of painful truths and life's uncertainties. With Tony Estrella (George) and Jeanine Kane (Martha) as a middle-aged professor and his wife, and Gunnar Manchester (Nick) and Gabrielle McCauley (Honey) as a young couple drawn unwittingly into their hosts' marital warfare, The Gamm's production has been lauded for its compelling script, absurdist humor, and exceptional acting:

Nearly 20 years ago, this newspaper claimed that the Gamm was a “buzz-generating theater” that offered epic shows in an intimate space. It still is. “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” is a perfect coalescence of play, production, and performance that — for the next few weeks at least — makes Warwick a go-to destination for theater lovers. BOSTON GLOBE

Founded in 1984, the non-profit Gamm Theatre is proud to tell stories that entertain, provoke, and engage seriously with the most important issues of our time. The Gamm further serves the public with educational programming that enriches the cultural and civic life of our community. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Tony Estrella and Executive Director Jason Cabral, The Gamm is a regionally recognized, award-winning theater and a proud member of New England Area Theatre (NEAT), a bargaining unit of the Actors' Equity Association.