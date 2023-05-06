Van Morrison May Performances Rescheduled For September

The Van Morrison performances on Thursday, May 11 and Friday, May 12 have been rescheduled to Friday, September 22 at 7pm and Sunday, September 24 at 7pm. No action is needed at this time. The original tickets for Thursday, May 11 will be valid for Sunday, September 24 and the original tickets for Friday, May 12 will be valid for Friday, September 22.

Refunds are available through June 1st at original point of purchase for those who cannot attend.

Van Morrison is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, author, poet and multi-instrumentalist, who is widely considered one of the most important living artists of our time. He has albums that are ranked greatest in the entire rock and roll canon. He has over 150 songs featured in major motion pictures, including his hits "Brown-Eyed Girl," "Moondance," "Wild Night" and "Gloria".