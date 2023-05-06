Van Morrison May Performances Rescheduled For September

Refunds are available through June 1st at original point of purchase for those who cannot attend.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Review: BEETLEJUICE At The Providence Performing Arts Center Photo 1 Review: BEETLEJUICE At The Providence Performing Arts Center
Review: INDECENT at The Wilbury Theatre Group Photo 2 Review: INDECENT at The Wilbury Theatre Group
Review: PURE DANCE at FESTIVAL BALLET PROVIDENCE Photo 3 Review: PURE DANCE at FESTIVAL BALLET PROVIDENCE
Geena Davis to Come to The VETS Following BEETLEJUICE Screening Photo 4 Geena Davis to Come to The VETS Following BEETLEJUICE Screening

Geena Davis to Come to The VETS Following BEETLEJUICE Screening

The Van Morrison performances on Thursday, May 11 and Friday, May 12 have been rescheduled to Friday, September 22 at 7pm and Sunday, September 24 at 7pm. No action is needed at this time. The original tickets for Thursday, May 11 will be valid for Sunday, September 24 and the original tickets for Friday, May 12 will be valid for Friday, September 22.

Refunds are available through June 1st at original point of purchase for those who cannot attend.

Van Morrison is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, author, poet and multi-instrumentalist, who is widely considered one of the most important living artists of our time. He has albums that are ranked greatest in the entire rock and roll canon. He has over 150 songs featured in major motion pictures, including his hits "Brown-Eyed Girl," "Moondance," "Wild Night" and "Gloria".




RELATED STORIES - Rhode Island

Aurea Ensemble Presents DAYBREAK: A Performance Of Music, Dance and The Spoken Word With R Photo
Aurea Ensemble Presents DAYBREAK: A Performance Of Music, Dance and The Spoken Word With Rose Weaver and Festival Ballet Providence Dancers

Aurea Ensemble will present a reprise of Daybreak, a performance inspired by Langston Hughes' iconic poem, 'Daybreak in Alabama.'

Joe Gatto Comes To The VETS In Providence in December Photo
Joe Gatto Comes To The VETS In Providence in December

Joe Gatto has announced the second round of dates for his ongoing 2023 Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy tour. The comedian will be bringing his tour to The VETS in Providence on Friday, December 29, 2023. 

Review: THE CHILDREN at Gamm Theatre Photo
Review: THE CHILDREN at Gamm Theatre

What did our critic think of THE CHILDREN at Gamm Theatre?What would you do if faced with the chance to make a difference that would risk your way of life in your twilight years? Would you go or take the safer route?

Cotuit Center For The Arts Announces 2023 Outdoor Programming Photo
Cotuit Center For The Arts' Announces 2023 Outdoor Programming

This year’s programming includes a new Monday Night at the Movies film series, concerts, stand-up comedy, family programming and much more. The 2023 summer season will kick off with a special performance of A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters performed by award-winning actors John Weltman and Linda Monchik.


More Hot Stories For You

Aurea Ensemble Presents DAYBREAK: A Performance Of Music, Dance and The Spoken Word With Rose Weaver and Festival Ballet Providence DancersAurea Ensemble Presents DAYBREAK: A Performance Of Music, Dance and The Spoken Word With Rose Weaver and Festival Ballet Providence Dancers
High School Musical Theatre Takes Its Place on the PPAC Stage at the First Annual Ocean State Star Awards Showcase, June 4High School Musical Theatre Takes Its Place on the PPAC Stage at the First Annual Ocean State Star Awards Showcase, June 4
Joe Gatto Comes To The VETS In Providence in DecemberJoe Gatto Comes To The VETS In Providence in December
Cotuit Center For The Arts' Announces 2023 Outdoor ProgrammingCotuit Center For The Arts' Announces 2023 Outdoor Programming

Videos

Video: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles Video Video: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Video
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY
View all Videos

Rhode Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Newport Dance Festival
Great Friends Meeting House (7/18-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Death of a Salesman
Roundabout Productions (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Trinity Repertory Company (5/25-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Swept Away: End of Season Celebration
The Roger Williams Park Botanical Center (5/19-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Catch Fire!
Waterfire Arts Center (5/18-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HAIL MARY
Attleboro Community Theatre (5/05-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stars & Stripes
First Congregational Church of Fairhaven (5/20-5/20)PHOTOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU