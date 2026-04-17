Trinity Rep Will Honor Curt Columbus & Paul Choquette at 27th Pell Awards Gala

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Trinity Repertory Company has announced the first two honorees of the 2026 Pell Awards Gala. Trinity Rep's outgoing Artistic Director Curt Columbus will receive the Pell Award for Outstanding Leadership in the Arts in recognition of his 20 years leading the theater. Community philanthropist and volunteer Paul J. Choquette, Jr. will receive the Charles Sullivan Award for Distinguished Service to the Arts.

“As we celebrate this year's Pell Awards, we are thrilled to honor two individuals whose impact on Trinity Rep and our community is profound,” said Katie Liberman, Executive Director. “Curt's 20 years of artistic leadership have left an indelible mark on this theater, our artistry, and our community. Paul's decades of dedication and philanthropy exemplify the spirit of service that sustains the arts in Rhode Island, including his through role as Co-Chair of The Public Square Campaign—a $40 million construction project that is a transformative investment in Trinity Rep's future.”

The 27th Pell Awards Gala will occur on Tuesday, June 9, 2025, in Providence, Rhode Island at The Lindemann Performing Arts Center on Brown University's campus. The event co-chairs are Alison & Larry Eichler and Joan & Pablo Sorensen. Additional honorees will be announced at a later date.

The event will begin at 6 pm with a VIP cocktail reception. All guests can arrive beginning at 7 pm and will enjoy a seated dinner and the awards ceremony starting at 7:30 pm. Attendees will mingle with artists, business, political, and social leaders; savor food by Russell Morin Catering & Events; and experience unforgettable moments as the theater honors individuals committed to bettering the world through art, education, and activism.