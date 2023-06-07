Theatre By The Sea's 90th Anniversary Continues with BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

In celebration of 90 years of Theatre By The Sea, owner and producer Bill Hanney will present the Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, which will be presented from June 14 – July 8, 2023.

“I have been a fan of Carole King’s music for many years,” said Bill Hanney. “From the minute I became aware of Beautiful, which not only showcases Carole King’s music, but also allows audiences to learn about her backstory, I knew I wanted to produce it. I am thrilled that we were able to procure the rights in order to include it as part of Theatre By The Sea’s 90th Anniversary.”

From a teenage songwriter who grew up in Brooklyn to a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical follows Carole King’s inspiring true story. Featuring unforgettable classics such as “You've Got a Friend,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “Natural Woman,” “One Fine Day,” “So Far Away,” “Take Good Care of My Baby,” “Up On The Roof,” and “You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling,” this Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember — and a story you'll never forget.

Making his Theatre By The Sea debut as Director and Choreographer is Michael D. Jablonski, who is excited to return to Theatre By The Sea, where he appeared in both West Side Story and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 2000. Also returning to TBTS is musical director Jacob Priddy who previously music directed Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Kinky Boots, Newsies, and Saturday Night Fever. The 22-member cast features the talents of Monet Sabel, who understudied the role of Carole King in the closing company of the National Tour of Beautiful last year and will be making her TBTS debut as Carole in a show that is so dear to her heart. Joining her will be Alaina Mills, who will be making her TBTS debut as Cynthia Weil, a role she is revisiting after launching the first company of the Beautiful 1st National Tour, Tim Quartier, who is currently a member of the National Touring company of Les Misérables, will portray the role of Gerry Goffin, Broadway’s Andrew Poston will appear as Barry Mann, Kevin Loreque, who returns to TBTS after portraying George in The Drowsy Chaperone and Amos in Chicago, will be playing Don Kirshner, and native Rhode Islander Melanie Souza, who audiences will remember as Betty Blast in last season’s Footloose, will portray Carole King’s mother, Genie Klein. Completing the cast are Blair Beasley, Kyle Braun, Cory Candelet, Cydney Clark, Meghan Dawson, Zoe Gillis, Jack Gimpel, Kaléa Leverette, Marquez Linder, Meghan Lydon, Sylvester McCracken III, Kat Moser-Priddy, Jonah Nash, Ellen Roberts, Christopher Scurlock, and Sierra Wilson.

The creative team includes resident scenic designer Kyle Dixon, costume designer Travis M. Grant, lighting designer Katie Whittemore, co-sound designers Don Hanna and Alex Berg, along with Bobbie Zlotnik (Wig and Hair Design), James O. Hansen (Production Stage Manager) and Rico Froehlich (Assistant Stage Manager). Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is being produced for Theatre By The Sea by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Thom Warren (Associate Producer).

Audiences are invited to enhance their theatre experience by dining at the on-site restaurant, Bravo by the Sea, just a short stroll down the arbor walk adjacent to the theatre. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made online at Click Here or by calling (401) 789-3030. Before or after the meal theatergoers can enjoy the lush seaside gardens, which contain over 300 varieties of perennials, grasses, shrubs and climbing plants, which offer a magical environment for flower lovers of all ages.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical will be presented from June 14–July 8, with preview performances on June 14 and 15 and opening night scheduled for June 16. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Thursdays at 2:00 pm, Saturdays at 3:00 and Sundays at 5:00 pm, with special performance times on Sunday, June 18 at 2:00 & 7:00 pm and a special Wednesday matinee on July 5. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, RI. Tickets for preview performances, Wednesday, June 14 and Thursday, June 15 are $62. Tickets for all other performances are $65 - $88 (additional fees may apply). In celebration of the 90th Anniversary, tickets for the 8pm performance on Tuesday, July 4, will be specially priced at 2 for $90. Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm and performance days from 11:00 am until curtain, (performance Sundays 12 noon until curtain), online 24-hours-a-day at Click Here and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (401) 782-TKTS (8587).

Located on Rhode Island’s South Shore, Theatre By The Sea celebrates 90 years of summer theatre at its best!