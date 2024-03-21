The THUMP & SOUL SESSION is Coming to New Bedford, Celebrating Underground Dance Genres

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This March, The THUMP & SOUL SESSION takes a delightful detour from its usual third Saturday dance party at Gallery X, a shift eagerly embraced by its ever-expanding community of enthusiasts. The THUMP & SOUL SESSION, a monthly rendezvous celebrating Afrobeats, House Music, Rare Groove, and other electrifying underground dance genres, invites attendees to join in with percussion and groove to the beats.

At the helm of this vibrant event is WAMPTRONICA, an underground dance music collective predominantly composed of Mashpee Wampanoag music artisans and media virtuosos. Anchored by esteemed figures like The ZYG 808 and Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor, often spotted behind the turntables or wielding live instruments, the THUMP & SOUL SESSION promises an immersive sonic experience like no other.

Nestled within the historic confines of Gallery X, once a sacred space for diverse denominations before its transformation into an art gallery and community hub, the THUMP & SOUL SESSION has called 169 William St in New Bedford its home since November 2023. In symbiotic partnership with the New Moon Dance Party, a fellow collective renowned for its first Saturday underground dance extravaganza, BODY BODY BODY, the THUMP & SOUL SESSION brings a distinct Afro-Diasporic flair to the local dance music scene.

Mark your calendars for March 30th as the THUMP & SOUL SESSION offers a special edition before returning to its regular third Saturday rhythm on April 20th. For further details, visit http://linktr.ee/wamptronica.