The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School Hosts World Premiere of DVORAK: A BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY

The performance is on Sunday, October 22nd at 3pm.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School hosts the world premiere of Dvořák: A Bohemian Rhapsody: A play-within-a-concert™ by Rhode Island College’s Artist-in-Residence Judith Lynn Stillman, pianist, with Friends from the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, featuring Fred Sullivan, Jr. as Dvořák.

Pianist Stillman and RI Philharmonic Orchestra members violinists Charles Dimmick and Katherine Winterstein, violist Abigail Cross, and cellist Brent Selby will perform in this play-within-a-concert. “Dvořák essentially comes to life on stage, along with his glorious music, and a palpable sense of Czech society and Bohemian culture,” said Stillman.

Taking place at The Carter Center on Sunday, October 22nd at 3pm, tickets are $25 for adults; $15 for students 18 and under or with a college ID; $10 for RI Philharmonic Music School students and family members (please call 401.248.7000 to receive discount).


Judith Lynn Stillman's unique "play-within-a-concert™" productions have received worldwide acclaim. This premiere, the latest in her series of staged composer portraits, brings Antonin Dvořák to life in a multimedia format, combining music, theatre, and visual projections. 


The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School in partnership with Rhode Island College also joined forces previously in presenting Stillman‘s Beethoven: Torment and Triumph with Tony Estrella in the role of Beethoven, and her April in Paris with Poulenc with Curt Columbus as Poulenc — the productions feature principal musicians from The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra in an intimate, up-close setting, along with Stillman, RIC’s Artist-in-Residence, serving as director, writer, and pianist.




