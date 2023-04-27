Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Gamm Theatre to Present GAMM GALA 38 In May

The Gala will be held on Thursday, May 25 at 5:30 p.m.

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) will hold its annual fundraiser on Thursday, May 25 at 5:30 p.m. at its theater home, 1245 Jefferson Boulevard, Warwick. GAMM GALA 38 will honor W. Lynn McKinney with the David Wax Award for Outstanding Commitment to the Arts in recognition of his remarkable contributions to the arts in Rhode Island. There will also be a celebration of Tony Estrella, recognizing his 20th season as The Gamm's artistic director.

"There is no one I can think of who is more deserving of this honor than Lynn who dedicated himself to the Gamm Board for a decade and led us as president and vice president for much of that time. It was under his transformative leadership that we established ourselves here in Warwick," Artistic Director Tony Estrella said. "For his leadership, his commitment, his friendship and his incredible generosity, I personally owe him more than I could ever repay. May this recognition serve as small recompense for all he has done for us and the Rhode Island arts community."

On the celebration of Tony Estrella's 20th season as artistic director, Managing Director Amy Gravell added, "This is a meaningful marker for staff, patrons, and friends of The Gamm alike. Tony's commitment to creating beautiful and resonant theater is unmatched. His brilliant mind and most generous spirit set the bar for our organization. We cannot wait to celebrate him and look back on 20 years of Gamm history."

Guests will enjoy an open bar cocktail hour with hors d'oeuvres, followed by a seasonally inspired dinner catered by Easy Entertaining. Music will be provided by The Co-Eds and Bruneau Auctioneers will host a live auction. Advanced Production & Design (APAD) will provide technical support and design for the event. Tickets start at $200 per person. Space is limited, so all are encouraged to purchase their tickets early. Call 401-723-4266, ext. 132 or buy online at gammtheatre.org/gala.

For sponsorship information, please contact Kirsten Davis at 401-723-4266, ext. 133 or kirsten@gammtheatre.org. Proceeds from GAMM GALA 38 support the non-profit theater's productions and educational programs.




